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Udaipur's 'Bike King Of India' Owns Rare Collection Of 108 Vintage British-Era Motorcycles

Udaipur: Ravi Kandhar, popularly known as the 'Bike King of India', has built a collection of vintage British-era motorcycles in Udaipur. His collection features 108 motorcycles dating back to the British era, including three customised with 24-carat gold and one made using 999-purity silver.

Ravi's passion for motorcycles began nearly 45 years ago when he was 15 years old. What started as a hobby gradually became an inseparable part of his life.

Over the years, he began searching for and purchasing vintage British-era motorcycles from different cities across India. Many of these bikes had been lying abandoned in scrap yards for years, covered in rust and in extremely poor condition. While few would have considered restoring them, Ravi recognised their historical value and took on the challenge of bringing them back to life.

To restore old British-era motorcycles to their original condition he sourced spare parts, imported components from England, and some have been custom-made in India. Since he was customising his bikes, at times, it took him two years to source, manufacture and repair small components. Every part, including the engine, chassis, wheels, seats and handlebars, underwent meticulous restoration.