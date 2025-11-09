ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Workshop Aims To Breath Fresh Life Into Vanishing Tribal Woodcraft

Udaipur: At a time when traditional arts are gradually fading away, a tribal woodcraft workshop is underway at Udaipur to infuse fresh life into them. Organised by the Manikya Lal Verma Tribal Research and Training Institute, the event marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and the Tribal Pride Year.

The six-day event is witnessing the coming together of 25 tribal artists from the five districts of southern Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand and Sirohi. Teacher and artist Khemraj explained that the aim of the exercise is not only to create artistic objects from wood but also to revive the folk tradition, which is slowly disappearing.

The artists are crafting ploughs, plates, doylas (large wooden spoons), rolling pins, idols of various gods and goddesses, masks and many other tools used in the homes during ancient times.

The artists have brought different types of wood from their villages, including teak, turmeric, adobool, neem, sal, mango and acacia. Each of them is used for a specific purpose. The artworks produced here will be on display at a state-level event in Dungarpur on November 15. A resident of Banswara, Khemraj, related that several generations of his family have been involved in woodwork.