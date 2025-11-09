Udaipur Workshop Aims To Breath Fresh Life Into Vanishing Tribal Woodcraft
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Udaipur: At a time when traditional arts are gradually fading away, a tribal woodcraft workshop is underway at Udaipur to infuse fresh life into them. Organised by the Manikya Lal Verma Tribal Research and Training Institute, the event marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and the Tribal Pride Year.
The six-day event is witnessing the coming together of 25 tribal artists from the five districts of southern Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand and Sirohi. Teacher and artist Khemraj explained that the aim of the exercise is not only to create artistic objects from wood but also to revive the folk tradition, which is slowly disappearing.
The artists are crafting ploughs, plates, doylas (large wooden spoons), rolling pins, idols of various gods and goddesses, masks and many other tools used in the homes during ancient times.
The artists have brought different types of wood from their villages, including teak, turmeric, adobool, neem, sal, mango and acacia. Each of them is used for a specific purpose. The artworks produced here will be on display at a state-level event in Dungarpur on November 15. A resident of Banswara, Khemraj, related that several generations of his family have been involved in woodwork.
“In the past, every household had wooden tools and utensils. But today this art is almost extinct. This workshop has given us an opportunity to relive the art of our ancestors,” he said while recalling that wooden ploughs, plates and cooking utensils were once an integral part of rural life and were found in every house.
Magu Singh of Dungarpur, an English teacher by profession, disclosed that his ancestors were also skilled in this work. He is making antique items such as wooden buckets that were used to draw water, grain threshing implements, agricultural tools, and toys like wooden carts for the children.
He said, “The market price of these items ranges from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000, but their true value lies in the culture and history they keep alive.” The artists at the workshop are reshaping the wood using traditional tools that are a part of the heritage passed down through the generations.
They point out that today, these things are just seen and read about only in books. If the government takes time to restore them, they can still become a part of the village life. TRI Director OP Jain said, "The purpose of this event is to preserve the traditional art of tribal communities and introduce the younger generation to prevalent techniques. This is a strong step towards preserving the tribal culture. In changing times where tractors and machines have replaced traditional tools, this Udaipur workshop is an example of how the tradition, if given the right opportunity, can be revived with renewed energy.”
