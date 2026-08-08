ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Elderly Woman Stopping Car Vandalism Killed After Being Run Over By SUV

Udaipur: A woman was allegedly run over and killed by an SUV after she tried to stop a group of men from vandalising a car parked outside her house over an old rivalry with her son here, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Urmila Kanwar, wife of Fateh Singh.

The incident took place in Kapil Vihar Colony under the Pratap Nagar police station area on Friday evening, they said.

A CCTV footage that captured the crime shows several individuals vandalizing vehicles parked outside the house. On noticing the commotion, the woman rushed out of the house and attempted to stop the accused. The SUV allegedly hit and ran over her before the accused fled the spot, they said.