ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Man Creates Miniature 'Make In India' Model In Gold For PM Modi’s Birthday

Piyush Pratap Singh Kushwaha has created a miniature ‘Make in India’ model in gold, which he said measures 0.005 millimetres in size.

Udaipur: As people across the country mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with different tributes and celebrations, a man from Udaipur has prepared an unusually small gift for the occasion.

Piyush said he wanted to create a gift that was small in size but important in terms of its message and the effort involved. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, he decided to recreate the campaign’s symbol as a miniature gold artwork.

According to Piyush, to create this tiny scale model, he spent about 20 days working on the artwork. He said even a minor error while working at such a small scale could have damaged the entire piece. The intricate work required precision and patience.

Udaipur Man Creates Miniature ‘Make In India’ Model In Gold For PM Modi’s Birthday (ETV Bharat)

Piyush said he was inspired by the ‘Make in India’ campaign and wanted to use his artistic skills to present it as a birthday gift to Modi. For him, the artwork is not only a gold creation but a way of expressing his respect for the Prime Minister.

Piyush has also applied for a world record recognition for the miniature model. He said the record-related process has already begun and he is now awaiting official verification and completion of the remaining formalities.