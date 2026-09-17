Udaipur Man Creates Miniature 'Make In India' Model In Gold For PM Modi’s Birthday
Piyush Pratap Singh Kushwaha' gold miniature model measures 0.005 millimetres in size.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Udaipur: As people across the country mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with different tributes and celebrations, a man from Udaipur has prepared an unusually small gift for the occasion.
Piyush Pratap Singh Kushwaha has created a miniature ‘Make in India’ model in gold, which he said measures 0.005 millimetres in size.
Piyush said he wanted to create a gift that was small in size but important in terms of its message and the effort involved. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, he decided to recreate the campaign’s symbol as a miniature gold artwork.
According to Piyush, to create this tiny scale model, he spent about 20 days working on the artwork. He said even a minor error while working at such a small scale could have damaged the entire piece. The intricate work required precision and patience.
Piyush said he was inspired by the ‘Make in India’ campaign and wanted to use his artistic skills to present it as a birthday gift to Modi. For him, the artwork is not only a gold creation but a way of expressing his respect for the Prime Minister.
Piyush has also applied for a world record recognition for the miniature model. He said the record-related process has already begun and he is now awaiting official verification and completion of the remaining formalities.
Read More: