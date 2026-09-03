Carved In Devotion: Udaipur Chef Etches Lord Krishna On Watermelon For Janmashtami
Shaktawat said, he first used pencil and some specialised tool to draw Krishna and then knife to give it a final look.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Udaipur: Forget the traditional flowers and decorations - this Janmashtami, an Udaipur-based chef and fruit-carving artist Harshvardhan Singh Shaktawat chose a watermelon and a knife to express his devotion to Lord Krishna with an intricate image of the lord.
Shaktawat said, he first used pencil and some specialised tool to draw Krishna and then knife to give it a final look.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shaktawat said carving portraits on watermelons is not a new experiment for him. He has previously created portraits of several well-known personalities and religious figures using the technique.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, he carved the Prime Minister’s portrait on a watermelon as a birthday tribute. A video of the artwork received considerable attention on social media.
Among his other creations are portraits of Salasar Balaji Maharaj, Sadhguru Brahmeshanand Acharya, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
His has also carved figures such as such as Maharana Pratap, cricketer Virat Kohli, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Ravindra Singh Bhati, Dinesh MN, Ratan Tata, Dharmendra, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Hailing from Hinta village of Udaipur, Shekhawat’s journey into the hospitality industry started from his uncle’s hotel. It was later while helping his uncle’ at the hotel, he realised he would want to pursue a career in hospitality and become a professional chef. Shekhawat has a degree in hospitality from CETT Udaipur in 2017.
He then trained at Golden Tulip before taking up his first job at Yan Wellness Resort. While working in the hotel industry, he started developing his skills in carving alongside his culinary work.
Shaktawat credits his seniors, Manoj Singh Negi and Chain Singh Jhala, for encouraging him to pursue carving art and improve his technique.
He practised continuously for nearly a year. He initially worked on simple designs and shapes before gradually progressing to portraits of prominent personalities.
Today, Shaktawat works as a chef at a hotel in Udaipur while also pursuing his identity as a professional carving artist. He has recently become part of the Royal Rajasthan Chef Society (RRCS) team and has received several awards for his distinctive artwork.
Shekhawat said he always tries to do something different through his art, and this year he chose a watermelon as his canvas to create Krishna’s portrait.
He sees the artwork as his offering to the deity much like devotees offer flowers, food and decorations. For him, carving is not only a culinary skill but a medium through which he can express his faith and devotion.
Shaktawat said that if his artwork brings a smile to someone's face or inspires even a moment of devotion to Lord Krishna, he would consider that the greatest success of his art.
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