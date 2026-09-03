ETV Bharat / state

Carved In Devotion: Udaipur Chef Etches Lord Krishna On Watermelon For Janmashtami

Udaipur: Forget the traditional flowers and decorations - this Janmashtami, an Udaipur-based chef and fruit-carving artist Harshvardhan Singh Shaktawat chose a watermelon and a knife to express his devotion to Lord Krishna with an intricate image of the lord.

Shaktawat said, he first used pencil and some specialised tool to draw Krishna and then knife to give it a final look.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shaktawat said carving portraits on watermelons is not a new experiment for him. He has previously created portraits of several well-known personalities and religious figures using the technique.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, he carved the Prime Minister’s portrait on a watermelon as a birthday tribute. A video of the artwork received considerable attention on social media.

Among his other creations are portraits of Salasar Balaji Maharaj, Sadhguru Brahmeshanand Acharya, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

His has also carved figures such as such as Maharana Pratap, cricketer Virat Kohli, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Ravindra Singh Bhati, Dinesh MN, Ratan Tata, Dharmendra, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hailing from Hinta village of Udaipur, Shekhawat’s journey into the hospitality industry started from his uncle’s hotel. It was later while helping his uncle’ at the hotel, he realised he would want to pursue a career in hospitality and become a professional chef. Shekhawat has a degree in hospitality from CETT Udaipur in 2017.