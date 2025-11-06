ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Candidate Tops CA Exam Day After Father's Death

Reemi Kothari secured an AIR 31. The results were declared on November 3, while her father, Rahul Kothari, died of cardiac arrest on November 2.

A file photo of Reemi Kothari with her father Rahul Kothari.
A file photo of Reemi Kothari with her father Rahul Kothari. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

Udaipur: Reemi Kothari of Kanod town in the Vallabhnagar area of ​​Rajasthan's Udaipur has secured AIR 31 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) final examination. For Reemi, who is also the district topper, this achievement was a dream come true. However, the joy was short-lived as the moment the celebration was supposed to begin, tragedy descended upon the family.

Her father, Rahul Kothari, a businessman in Udaipur, died of a heart attack on November 2, a day before the results were announced. The family had barely recovered from the shock when they got the good news during the funeral the next day. However, everyone was numbed as the father's dream of seeing his daughter achieve this success remained unfulfilled.

Reemi's uncle, Karan Singh Kothari, who is also the former village head, said Rahul Kothari (48) had a mining and property business in Udaipur. "He would visit Kanod every Friday, and was very excited about the results and had told his family he would return only after Reemi's results were out. However, his health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday, and he passed away before reaching the hospital," he added.

On Monday, while preparations for the funeral were underway, news came that Reemi had topped the district in the CA finals. Her father's dream had finally come true, but he didn't remain to celebrate it. Tears of joy turned into tears of grief as everyone mourned his sudden demise.

On Reemi's achievement, Udaipur CA branch president Rahul Maheshwari said she was the city topper, and people are congratulating her in large numbers on social media.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate results on November 3. In the CA Foundation September 2025 examination, L Rajalakshmi secured All India Rank 1. In the CA Intermediate examination, Jaipur's Neha Khanwani secured All India Rank 1. Meanwhile, in the CA Final examination, Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in Madhya Pradesh secured All India Rank 1.

In the CA Final merit list, the top three rank holders were Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod, followed by Tejas Mundada from Hyderabad and Bakul Gupta from Alwar.

