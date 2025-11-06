ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Candidate Tops CA Exam Day After Father's Death

Udaipur: Reemi Kothari of Kanod town in the Vallabhnagar area of ​​Rajasthan's Udaipur has secured AIR 31 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) final examination. For Reemi, who is also the district topper, this achievement was a dream come true. However, the joy was short-lived as the moment the celebration was supposed to begin, tragedy descended upon the family.

Her father, Rahul Kothari, a businessman in Udaipur, died of a heart attack on November 2, a day before the results were announced. The family had barely recovered from the shock when they got the good news during the funeral the next day. However, everyone was numbed as the father's dream of seeing his daughter achieve this success remained unfulfilled.

Reemi's uncle, Karan Singh Kothari, who is also the former village head, said Rahul Kothari (48) had a mining and property business in Udaipur. "He would visit Kanod every Friday, and was very excited about the results and had told his family he would return only after Reemi's results were out. However, his health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday, and he passed away before reaching the hospital," he added.

On Monday, while preparations for the funeral were underway, news came that Reemi had topped the district in the CA finals. Her father's dream had finally come true, but he didn't remain to celebrate it. Tears of joy turned into tears of grief as everyone mourned his sudden demise.