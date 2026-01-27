ETV Bharat / state

UCC Marks New Era Of Women Empowerment In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand marked one year of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, said that the implementation of the UCC has freed Muslim women in the state from practices such as halala and iddat.

He said that since the UCC came into force, no cases of halala or polygamy have been reported in the state, adding that Muslim women have welcomed the law.

Dhami said, "The UCC has ended discrimination caused by different personal laws and has given equal rights to all citizens. The law has also marked the beginning of a new phase of women's empowerment in Uttarakhand."

Uniform Civil Code Day is celebrated in Uttarakhand on January 27, marking the anniversary of the UCC implementation in the state, as Uttarakhand is the first state in India to implement the UCC.

The state government observed the day, and programmes were organised across the state to mark the occasion. Dhami shared his experiences from the UCC implementation journey and honoured members of the drafting committee, administrative officers involved in its execution, and Village Level Consultants (VLCs) who played a role in the registration process.