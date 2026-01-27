UCC Marks New Era Of Women Empowerment In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code has ensured equal rights and dignity for women in Uttarakhand.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Dehradun: As Uttarakhand marked one year of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, said that the implementation of the UCC has freed Muslim women in the state from practices such as halala and iddat.
He said that since the UCC came into force, no cases of halala or polygamy have been reported in the state, adding that Muslim women have welcomed the law.
Dhami said, "The UCC has ended discrimination caused by different personal laws and has given equal rights to all citizens. The law has also marked the beginning of a new phase of women's empowerment in Uttarakhand."
Uniform Civil Code Day is celebrated in Uttarakhand on January 27, marking the anniversary of the UCC implementation in the state, as Uttarakhand is the first state in India to implement the UCC.
The state government observed the day, and programmes were organised across the state to mark the occasion. Dhami shared his experiences from the UCC implementation journey and honoured members of the drafting committee, administrative officers involved in its execution, and Village Level Consultants (VLCs) who played a role in the registration process.
Meanwhile, taking to X, CM Dhami said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Uniform Civil Code Day. This historic initiative, launched under the inspiration of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is not merely a law, but a strong foundation for equality, transparency, and social harmony. The primary objective of the Uniform Civil Code is to ensure complete equality for women in their statutory rights."
"This system eliminates discrimination against women in matters such as marriage, divorce, property, and inheritance, while guaranteeing them equal and just rights. In the past year, there has been a remarkable acceleration in marriage registrations and citizen services under the UCC. Through assistance in 23 languages and AI-based support provided by the state government, it has been ensured that every citizen can benefit from this positive change," Dhami added.
According to official data, over five lakh applications have been received on the UCC portal so far, of which around 4.8 lakh have been approved. Over 4.2 lakh applications were received for marriage registration, with nearly four lakh approvals granted.
Similarly, over 86,000 applications were received for approval of registered marriages, out of which over 83,000 were approved. Over 5,000 applications were submitted for will registration, and over 4,000 have been cleared.
