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UCC In Gujarat: Committee Submits Draft Report To CM Bhupendra Patel

The committee submitted the draft UCC report following detailed study, field visits and discussion with common people.

UCC In Gujarat: Committee Submits Draft Report To CM Bhupendra Patel
Committee handed its draft UCC report to CM Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat Information Department)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST

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Gandhinagar: The high-level committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) submitted its draft report to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The report was submitted after a detailed study, visits to various districts of the state, gathering public opinions, and extensive public consultations.

The report has been prepared by the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Apart from her, the other members are retired senior IAS officer C L Meena, senior advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

UCC In Gujarat: Committee Submits Draft Report To CM Bhupendra Patel
Committee member handing over report to CM Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat Information Department)

During the presentation of the report to the Chief Minister, the committee stated that a uniform legal framework has been proposed for all religions and communities on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. In a statement issued by Gujarat Information Department, state government said that particular priority has been given to ensuring equal rights and protection of women. Also, the geographical and cultural diversity of Gujarat has also been taken into consideration in the report, the committee said.

At the presentation of the report, which comprises three volumes, retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, along with the committee’s advisor, retired senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughna Singh, committee members, Chief Secretary M K Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs K M Lala, Law Secretary Upendra Bhatt, and other concerned officials, were present.

Uttarakhand is the first state to have implemented the UCC.

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TAGGED:

UNIFORM CIVIL CODE
CM BHUPENDRA PATEL
UCC IN GUJARAT
DRAFT UCC REPORT SUBMITTED

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