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UCC In Gujarat: Committee Submits Draft Report To CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar: The high-level committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) submitted its draft report to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The report was submitted after a detailed study, visits to various districts of the state, gathering public opinions, and extensive public consultations.

The report has been prepared by the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Apart from her, the other members are retired senior IAS officer C L Meena, senior advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.