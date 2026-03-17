UCC In Gujarat: Committee Submits Draft Report To CM Bhupendra Patel
The committee submitted the draft UCC report following detailed study, field visits and discussion with common people.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The high-level committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) submitted its draft report to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
The report was submitted after a detailed study, visits to various districts of the state, gathering public opinions, and extensive public consultations.
The report has been prepared by the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Apart from her, the other members are retired senior IAS officer C L Meena, senior advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.
During the presentation of the report to the Chief Minister, the committee stated that a uniform legal framework has been proposed for all religions and communities on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. In a statement issued by Gujarat Information Department, state government said that particular priority has been given to ensuring equal rights and protection of women. Also, the geographical and cultural diversity of Gujarat has also been taken into consideration in the report, the committee said.
At the presentation of the report, which comprises three volumes, retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, along with the committee’s advisor, retired senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughna Singh, committee members, Chief Secretary M K Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs K M Lala, Law Secretary Upendra Bhatt, and other concerned officials, were present.
Uttarakhand is the first state to have implemented the UCC.
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