UCC Boosts Marriage Registrations in Uttarakhand, But Live-In Entries Hit Hurdle In Haridwar
Haridwar sees rising interest but significant rejection of live-in registrations under the UCC due to eligibility issues.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 9:56 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code may have streamlined marriage registrations in Uttarakhand, but its live-in registration mandate is telling a different story. After the Uttarakhand government enforced the UCC, mandatory marriage registration has led to a significant rise in applications. While ordinary marriages are being registered smoothly across Haridwar district, registering live-in relationships remains challenging for the administration.
In Haridwar tehsil alone, 13 applications for live-in registrations have been submitted so far. According to officials, 11 of these have been rejected.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Kumar stated that 13 live-in relationship registration applications have been received in the Haridwar tehsil area, of which two have been registered. He further added that five of the 11 married couples had also applied, but their applications were cancelled for not meeting the criteria.
Across Haridwar district, a total of 40 applications for live-in registrations have been received since the UCC rollout. Of these, 18 have been registered, while the remaining 22 registrations have been cancelled for not meeting the criteria.
Experts suggest that troubled marriages and attempts to shift to a new partner could be driving some of these applications.
The government recently amended the rules for live-in registrations under the Unified State Register of Citizens (UCC). The requirement for Aadhaar has been removed, and applicants can now submit documents such as a passport, voter ID, ration card, PAN card or driving licence. Officials said more changes to the online registration system are expected.
