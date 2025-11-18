ETV Bharat / state

UCC Boosts Marriage Registrations in Uttarakhand, But Live-In Entries Hit Hurdle In Haridwar

Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code may have streamlined marriage registrations in Uttarakhand, but its live-in registration mandate is telling a different story. After the Uttarakhand government enforced the UCC, mandatory marriage registration has led to a significant rise in applications. While ordinary marriages are being registered smoothly across Haridwar district, registering live-in relationships remains challenging for the administration.

In Haridwar tehsil alone, 13 applications for live-in registrations have been submitted so far. According to officials, 11 of these have been rejected.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Kumar stated that 13 live-in relationship registration applications have been received in the Haridwar tehsil area, of which two have been registered. He further added that five of the 11 married couples had also applied, but their applications were cancelled for not meeting the criteria.

Across Haridwar district, a total of 40 applications for live-in registrations have been received since the UCC rollout. Of these, 18 have been registered, while the remaining 22 registrations have been cancelled for not meeting the criteria.