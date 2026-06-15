'Operation Tiger' Back In Spotlight After UBT MPs' Meet; A Face Off Between Sanjay Raut And Sanjay Shirsat Of Rival Senas
Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting with Members of Parliament from his side at his residence on Sunday.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Talks in political circles of Maharashtra are abuzz with another round of exodus from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). These talks gained traction after only four of the nine Members of Parliament (MPs) attended the meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' on Sunday.
Citing personal reasons for their absence, the other five MPs took part virtually. Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat harshly condemned this MPs' meeting. He claimed that the trust amongst party leaders is fading and that the Sena (UBT) is becoming weaker by the day.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shirsat said, "The sole purpose of this recent meeting was to project there was unity among their party MPs. Some remained present while others joined on video conferencing. It appears that Uddhav Thackeray prefers to interact via online sessions because he doesn't have the time to meet party officials in person. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is steadily crumbling on its own. It doesn't need to be split because the party is falling apart on its own."
He further claimed that it will soon be difficult for Uddhav to manage the organisation in future with all his MPs and MLAs drifting away from him.
Uddhav asked the MPs to stick together in his speech during the meeting. According to Shirsat, this proved that the party had lost its strength and mutual trust.
According to reports, a few UBT Sena MPs met Shrikant Shinde a few days ago after accepting an invitation to a gathering organised by the Shiv Sena. Since then, once again, the talks of 'Operation Tiger' began doing rounds. A war of words has erupted over 'Operation Tiger'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut categorically dismissed speculations regarding a potential split within the party. He alleged that the Shiv Sena and the BJP were deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion within the party. "All the MPs are with Shiv Sena (UBT), at this moment. This so-called 'Operation Tiger' has completely fizzled out and failed," Raut claimed.
Raut took a dig at the rival faction for hijacking 'tiger' by spreading rumours of an 'Operation Tiger'. Since their official emblem since the time of their party's foundation has been the tiger, which has been associated with the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of undivided Shiv Sena.
"If one wants to perform an operation on a tiger, it must first be sedated. However, this Shiv Sena's tiger is not kind to be sedated. They will achieve no success if they make such attempts," he said.
Responding to the opposition's criticism that "the tiger has now grown old," Raut retorted, "Not at all. The tiger still roams in open forests with the same vigour."
He reiterated that all the party's MPs stand firmly with their leader, Uddhav. Shirsat responded, saying there was no need for such an operation anymore. He added, "The responsibility of managing the MPs in question lies with the party leadership itself."
Shirsat also took a dig at Raut for saying various opposition parties will merge with the Congress. "They should ensure to keep their flock together instead of advising other parties to unite as one bloc opposition. It is inappropriate to offer advice to other parties when instability seems to plague Shiv Sena (UBT).
Since the last three months, there have been alarms regarding Operation Tiger, as rumours of yet another split have been circulating. Every time Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took a trip to Delhi to visit Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rumours would circulate.
However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp refuted the rumours; the party president called for a last-minute meeting, which they said was to discuss details of Shiv Sena (UBT) foundation day, which is on June 19.
The Mumbai MPs who attended were Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, and Sanjay Dina Patil, along with Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje, who were present at this meeting. Raut too was present.
Among those MPs who couldn't remain present due to personal reasons were Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar. He informed the party that he could not travel to Mumbai as he was busy campaigning for his son's Legislative Council elections.
Sanjay Jadhav, MP from Parbhani, could not attend in person due to a pre-scheduled religious event. Similarly, the party stated that Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh joined online because he was occupied preparing for his daughter's wedding.
Bhausaheb Wakchaure, the Shirdi MP, is alleged to have remained unreachable throughout the day on Sunday. His absence sparked widespread speculation. However, he is said to have informed the party leadership of his inability to travel to Mumbai for medical reasons. Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar could not attend the meeting as his son remains unwell.
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