ETV Bharat / state

'Operation Tiger' Back In Spotlight After UBT MPs' Meet; A Face Off Between Sanjay Raut And Sanjay Shirsat Of Rival Senas

Mumbai: Talks in political circles of Maharashtra are abuzz with another round of exodus from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). These talks gained traction after only four of the nine Members of Parliament (MPs) attended the meeting called by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' on Sunday.

Citing personal reasons for their absence, the other five MPs took part virtually. Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat harshly condemned this MPs' meeting. He claimed that the trust amongst party leaders is fading and that the Sena (UBT) is becoming weaker by the day.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shirsat said, "The sole purpose of this recent meeting was to project there was unity among their party MPs. Some remained present while others joined on video conferencing. It appears that Uddhav Thackeray prefers to interact via online sessions because he doesn't have the time to meet party officials in person. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is steadily crumbling on its own. It doesn't need to be split because the party is falling apart on its own."

He further claimed that it will soon be difficult for Uddhav to manage the organisation in future with all his MPs and MLAs drifting away from him.

Uddhav asked the MPs to stick together in his speech during the meeting. According to Shirsat, this proved that the party had lost its strength and mutual trust.

According to reports, a few UBT Sena MPs met Shrikant Shinde a few days ago after accepting an invitation to a gathering organised by the Shiv Sena. Since then, once again, the talks of 'Operation Tiger' began doing rounds. A war of words has erupted over 'Operation Tiger'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut categorically dismissed speculations regarding a potential split within the party. He alleged that the Shiv Sena and the BJP were deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion within the party. "All the MPs are with Shiv Sena (UBT), at this moment. This so-called 'Operation Tiger' has completely fizzled out and failed," Raut claimed.

Raut took a dig at the rival faction for hijacking 'tiger' by spreading rumours of an 'Operation Tiger'. Since their official emblem since the time of their party's foundation has been the tiger, which has been associated with the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of undivided Shiv Sena.

"If one wants to perform an operation on a tiger, it must first be sedated. However, this Shiv Sena's tiger is not kind to be sedated. They will achieve no success if they make such attempts," he said.