ETV Bharat / state

UAPA Invoked Against Kerala Man Held Over Offensive Comment On Pahalgam Attack Victim

Kollam: The police have invoked the stringent UAPA against a Kerala native, who was arrested on his return from Saudi Arabia over an alleged offensive comment posted under a video featuring the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Monday.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been invoked against Muhammed Sanoof (26), a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, who was detained on his arrival at Karipur airport on July 4.

Last year, Muttam police in Kollam registered a case against Sanoof for allegedly posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of N Ramachandran, a Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Police had issued a lookout notice against Sanoof, based on which he was detained on his arrival at the airport. Officials at the Muttam police station said the UAPA was invoked following his interrogation and the examination of his mobile phone.