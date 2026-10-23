UAPA Invoked Against Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Accused; NIA To Take Over Probe
Police have registered three additional cases against the accused, including an arson attack on a building in Muvattupuzha.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Ernakulam: Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ebin B Paul, the prime accused in the Ernakulum synagogue arson case.
The stringent charges were added following his suspected involvement in terrorist activities and international networks, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to officially take over the probe.
The local police have registered three additional cases against the accused, including an arson attack on a building in Muvattupuzha. Investigators are currently conducting a detailed probe into his background and past associations. The police are primarily verifying whether he was involved in similar criminal activities or faced disciplinary actions during his tenure as a BSc Interior Design student at Symbiosis International University in Pune.
To gather more details, the investigation team is reaching out to his former teachers and friends. Furthermore, authorities are trying to verify if he had travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies. The investigation team plans to take him into police custody again for further interrogation as soon as the scientific forensic reports of his mobile phone and laptop are received.
A forensic examination of Ebin's internet search history revealed queries related to the notorious underworld criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. It was also discovered that the accused is an active member of a Telegram group named after Bishnoi.
The police are now investigating whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had any direct involvement in the synagogue attack. Prior to targeting the synagogue, the accused had set fire to two buildings in Muvattupuzha. He targeted an unoccupied building at Ambalappady in Valakom twice, in January and March. Preliminary police assessments suggest that these arson attacks were trial runs intended to prepare him for executing larger crimes. During custodial interrogation, it also came to light that he had set fire to a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha.
Recovered Telegram chats explicitly revealed that Ebin executed these crimes under the strict instructions of an unidentified handler, whom he referred to as "Boss". The handler's objective was to train the accused through minor arson attacks on small buildings, thereby preparing him for massive strikes. Ebin has confessed to the police that he received a remuneration of Rs 5,000 for setting the used car showroom ablaze, and cryptocurrency valued at Rs 2,00,000 for executing the attack near the synagogue on October 12.
Following the attack, police apprehended him from a rented house in Puthencruz, where he had been hiding.
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