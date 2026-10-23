ETV Bharat / state

UAPA Invoked Against Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Accused; NIA To Take Over Probe

The stringent charges were added following his suspected involvement in terrorist activities and international networks, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to officially take over the probe.

The local police have registered three additional cases against the accused, including an arson attack on a building in Muvattupuzha. Investigators are currently conducting a detailed probe into his background and past associations. The police are primarily verifying whether he was involved in similar criminal activities or faced disciplinary actions during his tenure as a BSc Interior Design student at Symbiosis International University in Pune.

To gather more details, the investigation team is reaching out to his former teachers and friends. Furthermore, authorities are trying to verify if he had travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies. The investigation team plans to take him into police custody again for further interrogation as soon as the scientific forensic reports of his mobile phone and laptop are received.

A forensic examination of Ebin's internet search history revealed queries related to the notorious underworld criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. It was also discovered that the accused is an active member of a Telegram group named after Bishnoi.