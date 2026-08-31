ETV Bharat / state

UAPA Case Against UK National Jailed For Terrorist Activities Cannot Be Quashed: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to quash UAPA cases registered against a British national incarcerated on charges of involvement in terrorist activities.

Aziz Ahmed, a UK citizen, had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision of the Poonamallee Special Court which refused to dismiss the UAPA cases registered against him.

The case came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Anitha Sumant and Sundar Mohan. Advocates Kaleeswaran Raj and I Abdul Pasit appearing on behalf of the petitioner, said, "The NIA has not seized any explosives from the accused and the case has been registered based only on some digital data and text messages."