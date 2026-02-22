U19 Cricket World Cup Hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Gets Rs 50 Lakh Cheque
Sooryavanshi, who was the man of the match in the U19 World Cup final was accompanied by his family members.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Patna: Young batting sensation from Bihar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Sunday called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and was awarded Rs 50 lakh for his heroics in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final.
Vaibhav arrived with his father and family members. The event ended shortly after, but the young cricketer did not speak to the media.
Nitish Kumar presented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with an incentive of Rs. 50 lakh at Sankalp, located at 1 Anne Marg. He praised the young cricketer during the ceremony. Last year, the Chief Minister also presented Vaibhav with a prize money of Rs. 10 lakh. Several ministers and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, were present at the ceremony.
Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh said that the way Vaibhav led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup final is a matter of pride for the country. "With the infrastructure work underway in Bihar, many players will emerge in the future. We also discussed the possibility of IPL matches being held at the Rajgir Cricket Ground with Vaibhav," he said.
Singh said that Vaibhav has made Bihar and the country proud at such a young age. "We wish him all the best and bless him, and we sincerely hope he becomes the youngest player in the Indian cricket team."
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led Team India to victory with a brilliant innings in the Under-19 World Cup final. He scored 175 runs off just 80 balls against England, including 15 sixes and 15 fours. This is the second fastest century in Under-19 World Cup history. He was also adjudged the player of the series, scoring 439 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71.
