U19 Cricket World Cup Hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Gets Rs 50 Lakh Cheque

Patna: Young batting sensation from Bihar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Sunday called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and was awarded Rs 50 lakh for his heroics in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final.

Vaibhav arrived with his father and family members. The event ended shortly after, but the young cricketer did not speak to the media.

Nitish Kumar presented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with an incentive of Rs. 50 lakh at Sankalp, located at 1 Anne Marg. He praised the young cricketer during the ceremony. Last year, the Chief Minister also presented Vaibhav with a prize money of Rs. 10 lakh. Several ministers and officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, were present at the ceremony.