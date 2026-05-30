ETV Bharat / state

Tzu Chi Mahayana Buddhist Practice Centre Opens At BHU

Varanasi: The first 'Tzu Chi Mahayana Buddhist Practice Centre' was inaugurated at the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday.

This marks a significant step forward in the field of Buddhist studies and international academic cooperation in India. Notably, this is the first Buddhist centre in India to be sponsored by a foreign Buddhist organisation.

During the event, the Tzu Chi Foundation also announced 10 fully-funded scholarships for the students enrolled in the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies.

The centre was jointly inaugurated by BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and Vice-Chairperson of Tzu Chi Foundation Pi-Yu Lin, in the presence of the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof Sushma Ghildiyal.

Established under the aegis of the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies and through the international collaboration of the Tzu Chi Foundation, this centre will work to promote Buddhist philosophy, compassion, mindfulness, human values, and cross-cultural academic exchange.