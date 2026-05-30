Tzu Chi Mahayana Buddhist Practice Centre Opens At BHU
The inauguration of the centre marks a significant step forward in Buddhist studies in India.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Varanasi: The first 'Tzu Chi Mahayana Buddhist Practice Centre' was inaugurated at the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday.
This marks a significant step forward in the field of Buddhist studies and international academic cooperation in India. Notably, this is the first Buddhist centre in India to be sponsored by a foreign Buddhist organisation.
During the event, the Tzu Chi Foundation also announced 10 fully-funded scholarships for the students enrolled in the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies.
The centre was jointly inaugurated by BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi and Vice-Chairperson of Tzu Chi Foundation Pi-Yu Lin, in the presence of the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof Sushma Ghildiyal.
Established under the aegis of the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies and through the international collaboration of the Tzu Chi Foundation, this centre will work to promote Buddhist philosophy, compassion, mindfulness, human values, and cross-cultural academic exchange.
Applauding this initiative, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the centre represents a crucial step toward strengthening global academic cooperation and preserving Buddhist heritage and values.
The guests present at the event highlighted the significance of Buddhist teachings in fostering peace, harmony, and human welfare in contemporary society. It was noted during the programme that this is the first Buddhist centre of its kind to be established within an Indian university in collaboration with an international Buddhist organisation.
Through this centre, various activities will be organised, including the publication of Theravada and Mahayana Buddhist literature, international seminars, workshops, lecture series, meditation programmes, and diverse academic endeavours.
On the occasion, Pi-Yu Lin delivered a discourse on the topic: "The Infinite Dharma and the Life of Infinite Welfare in the 'Amitartha Sutra', and Buddhism's Response to Suffering and Division in Today's World".
In her lecture, she elucidated how the Buddhist teachings of compassion, loving-kindness (Maitri), and selfless service to humanity offer a solution to the suffering and divisions plaguing the contemporary world. Hundreds of international students, monks, researchers, and scholars participated in the event, benefiting from the insights into Mahayana Buddhist teachings.
Also Read: