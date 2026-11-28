ETV Bharat / state

Tyre Wear And Road Dust Account For 86% Of Vehicular PM10 Emissions In Delhi, Study Finds

The resuspended road dust alone contributed nearly 79 per cent of traffic-related particulate emissions ( Representative Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Vehicle pollution in Delhi may be coming largely from sources beyond exhaust pipes, with tyre wear, brake friction and road dust contributing to particulate emissions. A recent study has found that non-exhaust sources account for 86 per cent of vehicular PM10 emissions in the national capital, raising questions about India's current approach to controlling vehicle-related air pollution.

The findings note the need to look beyond tailpipe emissions while assessing the environmental impact of vehicles. Experts say the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) alone may not eliminate vehicular pollution, as tyre abrasion, brake wear and road dust continue to release harmful particles into the environment.

A study titled High Resolution Vehicular PM10 Emissions Over Megacity Delhi: Relative Contributions Of Exhaust And Non-Exhaust Sources, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, estimated Delhi's annual vehicular PM10 emissions at 31.5 gigagrams. Of this, 86 per cent came from non-exhaust sources, while exhaust emissions accounted for the remaining 14 per cent.

The study, conducted by Vikas Singh and other researchers, found that resuspended road dust alone contributed nearly 79 per cent of traffic-related particulate emissions. The assessment covered tyre wear, brake wear, road wear and resuspended dust, using high-resolution spatial mapping.

However, researchers have clarified that the 86 per cent figure represents all non-exhaust sources collectively and should not be attributed to tyre wear alone. Resuspended road dust accounts for a substantial proportion of these emissions.

Another study published in Atmospheric Environment, examining Delhi's vehicular emissions between 1991 and 2011 and projections up to 2020, estimated that non-exhaust sources contributed between 66 and 86 per cent of vehicular PM10 emissions after 2002. Road dust was accounted for 42 to 73 per cent, brake wear for 3 to 5 per cent, and exhaust emissions was for 21 to 55 per cent across the years.

Apart from Delhi's emission estimates, international research has noted tyre abrasion as a source of microplastic pollution and particulate emissions.

A review by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), titled Contribution of Road Vehicle Tyre Wear to Microplastics and Ambient Air Pollution, estimates that tyre wear contributes between 5 and 30 per cent of road transport particulate emissions and approximately 5 per cent of total ambient particulate emissions.

The report explains that tyre abrasion particles spread through the environment. Most settle in the soil, a considerable proportion reaches aquatic ecosystems, while a smaller share remains airborne. The particles vary in size, with mass distribution peaks reported in the 20-100 micrometre and 2-10 micrometre ranges.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in its Global Plastics Outlook, has also identified tyre and brake wear as major contributors to airborne microplastic pollution. Its estimates suggest that global airborne tyre emissions were around 16 times higher than brake emissions in 2019.

Tyres contain rubber and chemical additives that gradually break down due to friction with road surfaces. The resulting particles can become airborne, settle in roadside soil or enter drains and waterways through rainwater runoff.

Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain told ETV Bharat that tyre wear was an often-overlooked source of pollution. "These tiny particles can enter the air, soil and waterways, carrying rubber and potentially harmful chemicals. In a city like Delhi, continuous traffic and heavy road dust increase our exposure. Over time, they may affect aquatic life, soil ecosystems and human health, particularly through inhalation," he said.

Husain added that although the precise health effects in Delhi are still being studied, growing scientific evidence warrants serious attention to this source of pollution.

The environmental impact of tyre wear is also seen through the chemicals present in tyre compounds which can enter waterways along with tyre particles and can potentially affect aquatic ecosystems.

One chemical that is attracting scientific attention is 6PPD-quinone, which forms when the tyre additive 6PPD reacts with ozone. Research has linked the chemical to acute toxicity in certain fish species. A 2021 study identified it as a cause of mortality among coho salmon exposed to contaminated stormwater.

While evidence of ecological toxicity is growing, the long-term effects of exposure to tyre-derived particles and chemicals on human health remain under investigation. Experts caution that the broader health risks associated with particulate pollution should not automatically be attributed exclusively to tyre wear.

Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul told ETV Bharat that tyre wear was an invisible but continuous source of urban pollution.

"Microscopic particles containing synthetic rubber, microplastics and chemical additives enter the air, roadside soil and water bodies through atmospheric dispersion and road runoff. Over time, these pollutants can accumulate in drainage systems, sediments and aquatic ecosystems, potentially entering the food chain," he said.

Paul added that exposure through inhalation, contaminated dust and water was aconcern in densely populated cities such as Delhi. While the long-term human health implications require further research, he said the ecological risks were already evident.

Could electric vehicles add to tyre-wear pollution?

The shift towards electric mobility has brought renewed attention to non-exhaust emissions. Some electric vehicles are heavier than comparable conventional vehicles because of their battery packs. Greater vehicle weight can potentially increase tyre abrasion, although regenerative braking in EVs reduces brake wear.