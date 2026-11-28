Tyre Wear And Road Dust Account For 86% Of Vehicular PM10 Emissions In Delhi, Study Finds
The findings note the need to look beyond tailpipe emissions while assessing the environmental impact of vehicles.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Vehicle pollution in Delhi may be coming largely from sources beyond exhaust pipes, with tyre wear, brake friction and road dust contributing to particulate emissions. A recent study has found that non-exhaust sources account for 86 per cent of vehicular PM10 emissions in the national capital, raising questions about India's current approach to controlling vehicle-related air pollution.
The findings note the need to look beyond tailpipe emissions while assessing the environmental impact of vehicles. Experts say the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) alone may not eliminate vehicular pollution, as tyre abrasion, brake wear and road dust continue to release harmful particles into the environment.
A study titled High Resolution Vehicular PM10 Emissions Over Megacity Delhi: Relative Contributions Of Exhaust And Non-Exhaust Sources, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, estimated Delhi's annual vehicular PM10 emissions at 31.5 gigagrams. Of this, 86 per cent came from non-exhaust sources, while exhaust emissions accounted for the remaining 14 per cent.
The study, conducted by Vikas Singh and other researchers, found that resuspended road dust alone contributed nearly 79 per cent of traffic-related particulate emissions. The assessment covered tyre wear, brake wear, road wear and resuspended dust, using high-resolution spatial mapping.
However, researchers have clarified that the 86 per cent figure represents all non-exhaust sources collectively and should not be attributed to tyre wear alone. Resuspended road dust accounts for a substantial proportion of these emissions.
Another study published in Atmospheric Environment, examining Delhi's vehicular emissions between 1991 and 2011 and projections up to 2020, estimated that non-exhaust sources contributed between 66 and 86 per cent of vehicular PM10 emissions after 2002. Road dust was accounted for 42 to 73 per cent, brake wear for 3 to 5 per cent, and exhaust emissions was for 21 to 55 per cent across the years.
Apart from Delhi's emission estimates, international research has noted tyre abrasion as a source of microplastic pollution and particulate emissions.
A review by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), titled Contribution of Road Vehicle Tyre Wear to Microplastics and Ambient Air Pollution, estimates that tyre wear contributes between 5 and 30 per cent of road transport particulate emissions and approximately 5 per cent of total ambient particulate emissions.
The report explains that tyre abrasion particles spread through the environment. Most settle in the soil, a considerable proportion reaches aquatic ecosystems, while a smaller share remains airborne. The particles vary in size, with mass distribution peaks reported in the 20-100 micrometre and 2-10 micrometre ranges.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in its Global Plastics Outlook, has also identified tyre and brake wear as major contributors to airborne microplastic pollution. Its estimates suggest that global airborne tyre emissions were around 16 times higher than brake emissions in 2019.
Tyres contain rubber and chemical additives that gradually break down due to friction with road surfaces. The resulting particles can become airborne, settle in roadside soil or enter drains and waterways through rainwater runoff.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain told ETV Bharat that tyre wear was an often-overlooked source of pollution. "These tiny particles can enter the air, soil and waterways, carrying rubber and potentially harmful chemicals. In a city like Delhi, continuous traffic and heavy road dust increase our exposure. Over time, they may affect aquatic life, soil ecosystems and human health, particularly through inhalation," he said.
Husain added that although the precise health effects in Delhi are still being studied, growing scientific evidence warrants serious attention to this source of pollution.
The environmental impact of tyre wear is also seen through the chemicals present in tyre compounds which can enter waterways along with tyre particles and can potentially affect aquatic ecosystems.
One chemical that is attracting scientific attention is 6PPD-quinone, which forms when the tyre additive 6PPD reacts with ozone. Research has linked the chemical to acute toxicity in certain fish species. A 2021 study identified it as a cause of mortality among coho salmon exposed to contaminated stormwater.
While evidence of ecological toxicity is growing, the long-term effects of exposure to tyre-derived particles and chemicals on human health remain under investigation. Experts caution that the broader health risks associated with particulate pollution should not automatically be attributed exclusively to tyre wear.
Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul told ETV Bharat that tyre wear was an invisible but continuous source of urban pollution.
"Microscopic particles containing synthetic rubber, microplastics and chemical additives enter the air, roadside soil and water bodies through atmospheric dispersion and road runoff. Over time, these pollutants can accumulate in drainage systems, sediments and aquatic ecosystems, potentially entering the food chain," he said.
Paul added that exposure through inhalation, contaminated dust and water was aconcern in densely populated cities such as Delhi. While the long-term human health implications require further research, he said the ecological risks were already evident.
Could electric vehicles add to tyre-wear pollution?
The shift towards electric mobility has brought renewed attention to non-exhaust emissions. Some electric vehicles are heavier than comparable conventional vehicles because of their battery packs. Greater vehicle weight can potentially increase tyre abrasion, although regenerative braking in EVs reduces brake wear.
OECD modelling comparing conventional cars and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) suggests that the impact varies according to vehicle type, weight and battery configuration. Electric vehicles do not necessarily produce higher levels of non-exhaust pollution in every case.
Under low tyre-wear estimates, total non-exhaust PM10 emissions for a passenger car were calculated at 0.0296 grams per vehicle-kilometre for a conventional car. The corresponding figures were 0.0243 grams for a 100-mile-range BEV and 0.0270 grams for a 300-mile-range BEV.
For SUVs, the estimates stood at 0.0346 grams for conventional vehicles, 0.0281 grams for a 100-mile-range BEV and 0.0317 grams for a 300-mile-range BEV.
The modelling shows that lighter electric vehicles can have lower overall non-exhaust PM10 emissions, partly because regenerative braking reduces brake wear. However, heavier electric vehicles with longer driving ranges may narrow these gains.
Rajesh Paul said electric mobility reduces tailpipe emissions but does not eliminate pollution caused by tyre wear, road abrasion and resuspended dust. He added that the higher weight of some electric vehicles could potentially increase tyre abrasion.
"Clean mobility must be evaluated by a vehicle's overall environmental footprint, not merely by the absence of exhaust emissions," he said.
Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department Anil Chhikara told ETV Bharat that India's approach to assessing vehicular pollution needed to move beyond its current focus on tailpipe emissions. He also questioned whether existing assumptions were supported by adequate empirical evidence.
"There is a need to critically examine the assumptions underlying the 10 per cent figure, particularly when public perception and societal discourse can be shaped without adequate fact-finding or substantive evidence," he said.
Chhikara argued that discussions around vehicle replacement appeared to be influenced not only by government policy but also by corporate interests and opportunities for automobile manufacturers that could benefit from vehicle replacement programmes.
He also pointed to the lack of comprehensive research and established methodologies to quantify tyre-wear emissions in India. He called for systematic studies measuring tyre mass and material loss over periods of one, two and three years to develop reliable emission-estimation models.
"The proposed BS-VII framework also provides an opportunity to introduce norms for tyre wear. Therefore, the regulatory approach should be reviewed to ensure that the focus is not restricted exclusively to tailpipe emissions," he said.
Chhikara added that a comprehensive pollution assessment should include exhaust emissions, tyre and brake wear, resuspended road dust and open burning. He noted that tyre and brake wear, road dust and friction between vehicle components and road surfaces generate PM10 and PM2.5 particles, which can pose respiratory risks when inhaled.
Auto expert Tutu Dhawan told ETV Bharat that Delhi's vehicular pollution debate continued to focus largely on tailpipe emissions, overlooking non-exhaust sources such as road dust, tyre wear and brake friction.
He said poor road cleanliness, construction debris, mud, waste and other pollutants dumped along roads contributed to dust resuspension as vehicles passed in cities with heavy traffic.
Dhawan added that electric vehicles also contribute to particulate pollution despite having no tailpipe emissions. Their movement can resuspend road dust, while their higher weight may increase tyre wear.
He said that policymakers need to assess the overall pollution footprint of vehicles, warning that with the number of vehicles expected to increase, ignoring non-exhaust emissions could have serious long-term consequences for human health and the environment.
Rajesh Paul said India lacked sufficiently comprehensive, source-specific studies to quantify the contribution of tyre abrasion to the country's microplastic pollution.
Although microplastics have been detected in the Yamuna, drains, soil and groundwater, their presence alone does not establish that they originated specifically from tyres.
He called for dedicated monitoring to identify tyre-derived particles and chemical markers in drainage systems, river sediments and roadside soil.
Paul suggested introducing low-abrasion tyre standards, using safer chemical additives, systematically monitoring tyre-derived particles and improving road drainage and cleaning as possible measures to address the problem.
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