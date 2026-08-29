Tamil Nadu: Tyre Burst Kills Three College Students Near Madurantakam; Four Critically Injured
The victims were among seven students had travelled to Puducherry from Chennai and were returning after completing their trip when the accident happened.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Chennai: Three college students were killed and four others critically injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident following a tyre burst near Madurantakam on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway late Thursday night.
The victims were among seven students of a private college in Chennai who had travelled to Puducherry for a trip. They were returning to Chennai after completing their trip when the accident occurred.
According to police, the rear tyre of the car suddenly burst while the vehicle was travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Madurantakam.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle following the tyre burst. The car veered off the highway and crashed, leaving three students dead at the spot.
On receiving information about the accident, police and rescue personnel rushed to the scene. The four seriously injured students were rescued and shifted to the government hospitals at Chengalpattu and Madurantakam for treatment.
The bodies of the three deceased students were recovered and sent to government hospitals for post-mortem examination.
Police identified the deceased as Raj Prasad, Tutorin and Deepak.
The four injured students were identified as Lokeswaran, Hari Krishnan, Muneeswaran and Ram Prasad. They are undergoing intensive treatment at the government hospitals in Chengalpattu and Madurantakam.
The accident caused considerable disruption on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, with traffic piling up following the crash. Police subsequently cleared the affected stretch and restored traffic movement.
A case has been registered and a detailed investigation is under way to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident, including the cause of the tyre burst and how the driver lost control of the vehicle.
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