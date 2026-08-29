ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Tyre Burst Kills Three College Students Near Madurantakam; Four Critically Injured

Chennai: Three college students were killed and four others critically injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident following a tyre burst near Madurantakam on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway late Thursday night.

The victims were among seven students of a private college in Chennai who had travelled to Puducherry for a trip. They were returning to Chennai after completing their trip when the accident occurred.

According to police, the rear tyre of the car suddenly burst while the vehicle was travelling on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Madurantakam.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle following the tyre burst. The car veered off the highway and crashed, leaving three students dead at the spot.

On receiving information about the accident, police and rescue personnel rushed to the scene. The four seriously injured students were rescued and shifted to the government hospitals at Chengalpattu and Madurantakam for treatment.

The bodies of the three deceased students were recovered and sent to government hospitals for post-mortem examination.