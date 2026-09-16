Meerut's 'Tyagi Hostel', A Landmark Of Freedom Movement, Now Symbol Of Social Harmony
The 'Tyagi Hostel' has a glorious history along with an atmosphere that is equally exemplary, reports Shripal Tevatia.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Meerut: Over a century old 'Tyagi Brahmin Boarding' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district is not just a landmark of India's freedom struggle but has become a symbol of social harmony and unity.
Established by the Tyagi community, the building is situated on Western Kutchery Road in Meerut and despite its name, it houses students from diverse backgrounds under one roof.
"Although its historic name is 'Tyagi Brahmin Boarding', it is commonly known as 'Tyagi Hostel'. The hostel's land was donated by the Tyagi community, who also funded the building's construction. However, ever since its inception, people from all communities have resided here, and youths from across castes and religions live and study here," said Sachin Tyagi, caretaker warden.
The land for the hostel was donated before independence by the family of Chaudhary Raghuvir Narayan Singh, the then-ruler of the Asauda estate while Pandit Shaligram Sharma, a native of Charthawal village in Muzaffarnagar district, raised funds from the public. A 70-room facility was constructed. The hostel underwent renovation about 2.5 decades ago. At that time, Mahendra Tyagi, a resident of Mahalwala village, was the warden and significant work was carried out under his supervision. Despite rising costs, the monthly fee charged here is a minimal Rs 1,500.
"I am from Hapur district and am preparing for the SSC exams. I belong to a financially weak family. I had searched for rooms in several places but the rents were between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 that were unaffordable and commuting daily to would have added further expenses and disrupted their studies. I then learnt about the Tyagi Hostel. Initially, the name hinted that it was restricted to a specific community. But upon inquiring, I managed to secure a room. The atmosphere here is excellent," said Vimal Giri, a student residing in the hostel.
This place had once served as a meeting ground for many freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi. Responding to Gandhiji’s call to action against British rule, Chaudhary Raghuvir Narayan Singh Tyagi, the then-ruler of the Asauda estate, defied the oppressive 'Salt Law' in 1930. During the freedom struggle, prominent figures such as Chandrashekhar Azad, Batukeshwar Dutt, Vishnu Sharan Dublish, and Ashfaqulla Khan stayed at the Tyagi Hostel.
"The hostel has been operational since 1914, a time when efforts for the nation's independence were underway. It played a significant role during that era. Chandrashekhar Azad stayed here multiple times, and Mahatma Gandhi also visited the premises," Sachin Tyagi added.
Students residing here come from diverse castes and communities but share the same dining tables and menu, and study together in a common study room. Over the decades, the hostel has produced numerous civil servants, judges and politicians.
"The atmosphere here is excellent for studies; for someone like me, whose father is a farmer, this hostel is nothing short of a boon," said Divyank Panwar, a boarder from Bulandshahr.
What's unique about this hostel is that in this very place where freedom fighters once devised strategies against the British, youths from diverse castes and communities now sit together under the same roof, scripting their futures. Rising above caste and religion, youths engage in group discussions and share meals in common mess, striving to become better human beings.
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