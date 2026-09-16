ETV Bharat / state

Meerut's 'Tyagi Hostel', A Landmark Of Freedom Movement, Now Symbol Of Social Harmony

'Tyagi Hostel' In Meerut ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: Over a century old 'Tyagi Brahmin Boarding' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district is not just a landmark of India's freedom struggle but has become a symbol of social harmony and unity. Established by the Tyagi community, the building is situated on Western Kutchery Road in Meerut and despite its name, it houses students from diverse backgrounds under one roof. A corridor of 'Tyagi Hostel' where freedom fighters once gathered to plan strategies against British (ETV Bharat) "Although its historic name is 'Tyagi Brahmin Boarding', it is commonly known as 'Tyagi Hostel'. The hostel's land was donated by the Tyagi community, who also funded the building's construction. However, ever since its inception, people from all communities have resided here, and youths from across castes and religions live and study here," said Sachin Tyagi, caretaker warden. The land for the hostel was donated before independence by the family of Chaudhary Raghuvir Narayan Singh, the then-ruler of the Asauda estate while Pandit Shaligram Sharma, a native of Charthawal village in Muzaffarnagar district, raised funds from the public. A 70-room facility was constructed. The hostel underwent renovation about 2.5 decades ago. At that time, Mahendra Tyagi, a resident of Mahalwala village, was the warden and significant work was carried out under his supervision. Despite rising costs, the monthly fee charged here is a minimal Rs 1,500.