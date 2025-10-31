ETV Bharat / state

Two Haryana Youths 'Tortured' In Iran After Failed 'Donkey Route' Attempt To Reach Spain

Karnal: Two young men from Karnal in Haryana, who had planned to visit Spain from Tehran through the illegal 'donkey route', were allegedly harassed and beaten up by agents in Iran, their family members said.

Karnal Sadar Police Station in-charge Tarsem Chand said the family members of the youths approached police seeking help for their safe rescue from Iran. "A demand for money is being made by agents in Iran. All documents have been obtained. The matter is being investigated," Chand said.

According to police, the youths were beaten, and money was demanded by agents from their families. One of the young men is from Jamba village, while the other is from Dadupur village in Karnal. Both had negotiated with the agent for Rs 17.5 lakh to travel to Spain.

The agents allegedly captured them, stripped them naked and beat them with sticks, their kin said. They also sent a video containing visuals of torture to the family members of those youths.

According to the FIR lodged by their family members at Sadar Police Station, both of them are being beaten, and a sum of Rs 9 lakh was first demanded. Thereafter, Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh were demanded.