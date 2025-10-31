Two Haryana Youths 'Tortured' In Iran After Failed 'Donkey Route' Attempt To Reach Spain
Both had negotiated with the agent for Rs 17.5 lakh to travel to Spain, family members said.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:24 AM IST
Karnal: Two young men from Karnal in Haryana, who had planned to visit Spain from Tehran through the illegal 'donkey route', were allegedly harassed and beaten up by agents in Iran, their family members said.
Karnal Sadar Police Station in-charge Tarsem Chand said the family members of the youths approached police seeking help for their safe rescue from Iran. "A demand for money is being made by agents in Iran. All documents have been obtained. The matter is being investigated," Chand said.
According to police, the youths were beaten, and money was demanded by agents from their families. One of the young men is from Jamba village, while the other is from Dadupur village in Karnal. Both had negotiated with the agent for Rs 17.5 lakh to travel to Spain.
The agents allegedly captured them, stripped them naked and beat them with sticks, their kin said. They also sent a video containing visuals of torture to the family members of those youths.
According to the FIR lodged by their family members at Sadar Police Station, both of them are being beaten, and a sum of Rs 9 lakh was first demanded. Thereafter, Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh were demanded.
In the police complaint, the kin further wrote that the agents also threatened to remove their kidneys and sell them if the money is not given to them. The family members sought immediate action from the authorities to ensure the safe return of the youths.
The brother of one of the young men stranded in Tehran said, "They wanted to go abroad for a long time, but were unsuccessful in their attempts. Meanwhile, they came in contact with an agent. Money was transferred to the. When we contacted the agent, he stopped answering the phone.'
Recently, 50 young men from Haryana were deported for travelling to the US via the 'donkey route. The government is constantly appealing to everyone not to travel abroad via the illegal route.
Authorities also urged people to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to unscrupulous agents. Despite this, several youths in Haryana are showing desperation to travel abroad. They are even selling their homes and spending millions of rupees, resorting to unscrupulous means to travel abroad, police said.
Read more