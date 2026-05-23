ETV Bharat / state

Two Siblings Buried Alive While Retrieving Pump From Well In Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli: Two brothers died after they got buried under sand inside a 40-feet-deep well in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Amargarh village in Sapotra area when the brothers were attempting to retrieve a water pump from an old well. During the process, the sand caved in, trapping both men.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kamlesh (32) and Mukesh (35), residents of Dikolya village. They had reportedly been digging the well for the past few days to reach the buried motor pump.