Two Siblings Buried Alive While Retrieving Pump From Well In Rajasthan's Karauli
Police said the deceased had reportedly been digging the well fort he last few days to retrieve the motor pump.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Karauli: Two brothers died after they got buried under sand inside a 40-feet-deep well in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Amargarh village in Sapotra area when the brothers were attempting to retrieve a water pump from an old well. During the process, the sand caved in, trapping both men.
According to police, the deceased were identified as Kamlesh (32) and Mukesh (35), residents of Dikolya village. They had reportedly been digging the well for the past few days to reach the buried motor pump.
Sapotra DSP Sunil Kumar were working around 10 to 12 feet deep in the well. "Suddenly, the well's wall collapsed, and a large amount of mud and stones fell on them. Both men were buried in the mud," he said.
On receiving news of the mishap, villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations on their own. Police and administrative officials also arrived a little later. With the help of the villagers and Civil Defence team, a rescue operation was launched using a JCB and other resources. The rescue team faced considerable difficulties due to the continuously sinking soil. After hours of hard work, both youth were pulled out, but by then they had already died.
Kumar stated that the family has not yet filed a report with the police. "The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Both bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem," he said.
Also Read
7 Workers Dead, 3 Critical After Wall Collapses At Gurugram Construction Site