Two Youth Bursting Crackers On Bike Killed In UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: Bursting firecrackers on a moving bike proved fatal for two youth at Farrukhabad's Kayamganj market on Friday.

Circle Officer Rajesh Dwivedi said three youth were bursting firecrackers on a moving bike when the two-wheeler went out of control. The third youth sustained critical injuries in the mishap and has been admitted to the district hospital.

The accident occurred near CP intersection on Kayamganj-Kampil road on Friday afternoon. People said the explosion was so loud that nearby people were shocked. Upon receiving information, police team reached the spot. The youth were lifted with the help of locals and sent to CHC Kayamganj where two were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Prayag Tiwari and Dhruv Dubey, residents of Fatehpur Pariauli. Both were 18 years old. While Deepanshu Tiwari, a resident of Dalelganj, is seriously injured.