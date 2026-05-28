ETV Bharat / state

Two Youth From Bihar Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Elderly Woman In Chennai

Representational image ( IANS )

Chennai: Police arrested two youths from Bihar for sexually assaulting a 61-year-old woman at Madipakkam locality of Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Police said the victim, suffering from a mental health condition, often left her home and returned only after a few days. On May 27, the elderly woman was wandering around the Velachery bus stand and the Corporation Park areas. She subsequently sat down near Corporation Park when two youths from Bihar—who work at local restaurants—were passing through the area. The youths Madap and Adil, who were under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted the elderly woman and fled. Distressed by the ordeal, the woman remained at the spot, weeping. Passersby who saw her crying alerted Velachery police station.