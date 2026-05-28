Two Youth From Bihar Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Elderly Woman In Chennai
The victim was sexually assaulted near Corporation Park by the accused who work at local restaurants.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Chennai: Police arrested two youths from Bihar for sexually assaulting a 61-year-old woman at Madipakkam locality of Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
Police said the victim, suffering from a mental health condition, often left her home and returned only after a few days. On May 27, the elderly woman was wandering around the Velachery bus stand and the Corporation Park areas. She subsequently sat down near Corporation Park when two youths from Bihar—who work at local restaurants—were passing through the area.
The youths Madap and Adil, who were under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted the elderly woman and fled. Distressed by the ordeal, the woman remained at the spot, weeping. Passersby who saw her crying alerted Velachery police station.
A team from Velachery police station rushed to the spot, rescued the woman, summoned a '108' ambulance, and sent her to the Saidapet Government Hospital for preliminary medical attention. Doctors at the hospital administered first aid to her. The woman was then admitted to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Maternity Hospital) in Egmore, Chennai. Upon examining her there, doctors confirmed that the elderly woman had indeed been sexually assaulted.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the elderly woman has two sons. Police have retrieved and analyzed footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the location where the incident took place. Based on the information, the police launched an intensive search for the culprits.
The police conducted a swift operation and arrested Madap and Adil and subjected them to interrogation. Police said the accused will be produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
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