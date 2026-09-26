Two Young Siblings Die Due To Electrocution While Carrying Water To Fields In Rajasthan Village
After two young siblings died of electrocution, police have taken cognisance of the complaint filed by the family, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Alwar: Two young siblings died of electrocution on Saturday while taking water to the field for their family members at Karanpura village in Alwar.
The children died after they suffered a fatal electric shock as they came into contact with a single-phase power line. A pall of gloom descended on the family and the village following the tragedy. The deceased children were aged 7 and 4 years.
Following the incident, the family rushed the children to Reni Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The police have placed the bodies in the mortuary.
Girraj Prasad Meena, the grandfather of the deceased, said that the deaths took place early in the morning when the family members were working in a field near their home. He said the two children were playing nearby, and when the family asked them to bring water from home, they set off towards the field.
Prasad said that on the way, the children came into contact with a live power line and suffered a fatal electric shock. A complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the Reni police.
Reni Station House Officer (SHO) Bane Singh Meena said that information was received regarding the deaths of the children and that an investigation will be conducted on the complaint of the family.
After receiving the information, the police official visited Reni Hospital, gathered details about the incident, and moved the bodies to the mortuary.
Police said that post-mortem examinations of the bodies were conducted and they were handed over to the family for last rites.
SHO Meena added that the grandfather of the deceased lodged a complaint, and police will investigate the matter.
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