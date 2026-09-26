ETV Bharat / state

Two Young Siblings Die Due To Electrocution While Carrying Water To Fields In Rajasthan Village

Alwar: Two young siblings died of electrocution on Saturday while taking water to the field for their family members at Karanpura village in Alwar.

The children died after they suffered a fatal electric shock as they came into contact with a single-phase power line. A pall of gloom descended on the family and the village following the tragedy. The deceased children were aged 7 and 4 years.

Following the incident, the family rushed the children to Reni Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The police have placed the bodies in the mortuary.

Girraj Prasad Meena, the grandfather of the deceased, said that the deaths took place early in the morning when the family members were working in a field near their home. He said the two children were playing nearby, and when the family asked them to bring water from home, they set off towards the field.

Prasad said that on the way, the children came into contact with a live power line and suffered a fatal electric shock. A complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the Reni police.