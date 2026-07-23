Two Young Men Drown At Crowded Kaylana Lake In Rajasthan Despite Safety Warnings
Two youths drowned at Jodhpur’s Kaylana Lake during rainy weather; one friend rescued, another missing. Authorities continue search amid ignored safety warnings, reports Manoj Verma
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Jodhpur: Two young men drowned on Thursday afternoon at Kaylana Lake in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, while their friend was rescued after a tragic accident, police said.
The incident occurred when three neighbours, who were friends, went to the lake to enjoy the rainy weather and bathe. The lake was already crowded with people bathing, which led to the drowning.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Sunil Meghwal and 17-year-old Prince Meghwal, who remains missing. Sunil’s body was recovered by divers and sent for a post-mortem examination while Prince is still missing.
Station House Officer of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police, Ravindra Singh, said that Prince’s body was probably trapped in underwater bushes or the marshy bed in the lake’s deeper sections.
“A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is continuing the search. We will soon locate his body,” he said.
Mahendra, the sole survivor, told police that despite warnings about the lake’s deep waters, he, Sunil, and Prince entered the water. According to Mahendra’s testimony, Prince, a Class 10 student, assured them they would only go a short distance and return, offering to teach Sunil, who could not swim.
“The three gradually moved toward deeper water. As they tried to come back, Mahendra slipped and fell into the deep water. A bystander immediately jumped in and rescued him. However, when Mahendra reached the shore and looked back, Sunil and Prince were nowhere to be seen,” police said, citing his statement.
The SHO, Singh, said that the three friends, like many others, had ignored the warning signs around Kaylana Lake indicating the dangers of deep water and prohibiting entry. A police outpost is stationed nearby to monitor the area.
“Despite the warnings and repeated appeals from police and local officials, people continue to enter the lake’s deep waters, risking their lives,” he said.
However, Thursday’s incident has left both families devastated and renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures.
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