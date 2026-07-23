ETV Bharat / state

Two Young Men Drown At Crowded Kaylana Lake In Rajasthan Despite Safety Warnings

Search operation going on at Kaylana Lake in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Two young men drowned on Thursday afternoon at Kaylana Lake in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, while their friend was rescued after a tragic accident, police said.

The incident occurred when three neighbours, who were friends, went to the lake to enjoy the rainy weather and bathe. The lake was already crowded with people bathing, which led to the drowning.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Sunil Meghwal and 17-year-old Prince Meghwal, who remains missing. Sunil’s body was recovered by divers and sent for a post-mortem examination while Prince is still missing.

Station House Officer of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police, Ravindra Singh, said that Prince’s body was probably trapped in underwater bushes or the marshy bed in the lake’s deeper sections.