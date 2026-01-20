Two Brothers Fall Into Open Drain, Two-Year-Old Dies In Ranchi
Published : January 20, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Ranchi: A tragic incident was reported from Ranchi’s Sadar police station area, where two minor children fell into a large open drain while playing. The accident claimed the life of a two-year-old child, while his elder brother was rescued in time.
The incident took place in Maulana Azad Colony, Road No. 7, under the Sadar police station limits. According to local residents, two brothers were playing in the neighbourhood when they accidentally slipped and fell into the open drain. The younger child, two-year-old Mohammad Farhan, died on the spot, while his three-year-old brother, Mohammad Arhan, was saved with the help of locals.
Residents said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the children were playing freely in the locality. Unnoticed, they reached near the open drain and fell into it. Their mother was present nearby at the time. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull Arhan out of the drain. However, despite repeated efforts, Farhan could not be saved.
On receiving information, the Sadar police immediately reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Following the child’s death, a pall of gloom descended over the neighbourhood. The family members are inconsolable, and residents are in shock. Locals said they had repeatedly raised demands to cover the open drain, but no action was taken. They alleged that negligence led to the tragic death of the child.
Sadar police station in-charge Kuldeep said the two brothers fell into the drain while playing. “The elder child was rescued by the mother with the help of locals, but the two-year-old swallowed a large amount of filthy water, leading to his death. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over open drains and public safety in residential areas.
