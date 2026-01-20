ETV Bharat / state

Two Brothers Fall Into Open Drain, Two-Year-Old Dies In Ranchi

Ranchi: A tragic incident was reported from Ranchi’s Sadar police station area, where two minor children fell into a large open drain while playing. The accident claimed the life of a two-year-old child, while his elder brother was rescued in time.

The incident took place in Maulana Azad Colony, Road No. 7, under the Sadar police station limits. According to local residents, two brothers were playing in the neighbourhood when they accidentally slipped and fell into the open drain. The younger child, two-year-old Mohammad Farhan, died on the spot, while his three-year-old brother, Mohammad Arhan, was saved with the help of locals.

Residents said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the children were playing freely in the locality. Unnoticed, they reached near the open drain and fell into it. Their mother was present nearby at the time. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull Arhan out of the drain. However, despite repeated efforts, Farhan could not be saved.