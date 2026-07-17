Two-Year-Old Child's Mysterious Death Under Probe In Bengaluru, Foul Play Suspected After Complaint
The incident took place on Indira Street under the Banasawadi police station limits.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: A two-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch an investigation.
The incident took place on Indira Street under Banasawadi police station limits in Bengaluru.
According to sources, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Samriddhi, a friend of the child's parents.
The child's parents, Anthony and Roslyn, are in a live-in relationship for the past few years.
On Wednesday, the child developed breathing problems and was taken to a nearby hospital.
However, the parents claim doctors declared the child dead upon arrival.
Following the incident, Samriddhi filed a complaint, alleging that Roslyn had physically assaulted the child several times in the past.
She suspected Roslyn's role in the child's death.
Meanwhile, Roslyn held her husband and Samriddhi responsible for the child's death.
"Upon learning the child had breathing problems, Samriddhi mixed Vicks in hot water and tried to make the child inhale the steam. When the child got scared and started shouting, Samriddhi assaulted the child," the mother alleged.
She also accused her husband of refusing to take the child to the hospital despite knowing the child was unwell, claiming he used lack of money as a pretext.
Roslyn alleged that the child was shocked by Samriddhi's behaviour, claiming Samriddhi was addicted to drugs.
Banasawadi police have registered a case under Section 194(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.
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