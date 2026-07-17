ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Child's Mysterious Death Under Probe In Bengaluru, Foul Play Suspected After Complaint

The parents claimed that doctors declared her dead upon arrival at hospital ( Representative Image/IANS )

Bengaluru: A two-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch an investigation.

The incident took place on Indira Street under Banasawadi police station limits in Bengaluru.

According to sources, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Samriddhi, a friend of the child's parents.

The child's parents, Anthony and Roslyn, are in a live-in relationship for the past few years.

On Wednesday, the child developed breathing problems and was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, the parents claim doctors declared the child dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, Samriddhi filed a complaint, alleging that Roslyn had physically assaulted the child several times in the past.