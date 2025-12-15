ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Dies After Drinking Acid By Mistake In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A two-year-old boy died after accidentally drinking acid kept in the bathroom in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The boy was playing in the courtyard of his home in the Bharapur area of the state on Saturday and went inside the bathroom, where he drank from the acid bottle, police said.

His health started deteriorating immediately after consuming the corrosive liquid, and he was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU), where he died during treatment on Sunday.

“Family members and neighbours immediately admitted the child to the KGMU Trauma Centre. Doctors made every possible effort to save the child, but the boy succumbed during treatment,” police said.

Madiaon Inspector Shivanand Mishra confirmed the incident and termed it an ‘unfortunate’ accident.