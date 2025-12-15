Two-Year-Old Dies After Drinking Acid By Mistake In Uttar Pradesh
The boy was playing in the courtyard of his home when he drank from the acid bottle and deteriorated, police said.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Lucknow: A two-year-old boy died after accidentally drinking acid kept in the bathroom in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.
The boy was playing in the courtyard of his home in the Bharapur area of the state on Saturday and went inside the bathroom, where he drank from the acid bottle, police said.
His health started deteriorating immediately after consuming the corrosive liquid, and he was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU), where he died during treatment on Sunday.
“Family members and neighbours immediately admitted the child to the KGMU Trauma Centre. Doctors made every possible effort to save the child, but the boy succumbed during treatment,” police said.
Madiaon Inspector Shivanand Mishra confirmed the incident and termed it an ‘unfortunate’ accident.
The boy’s father, Jai Narayan Kashyap, a computer operator at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), lives in Bharat Nagar with his wife and children. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended over the Bharat Nagar area following this tragic incident.
Recent past incident
A similar incident took place in Agartala in November when an eighth-grade student at Srinagar Kabi Sukanta Vidyalaya of the state fell seriously ill after consuming an acid-like substance instead of water, but survived.
According to the officials, two of her classmates had taken her water bottle earlier in the day. After drinking from it, she immediately felt a burning sensation and discomfort, following which she was rushed for medical attention. The strange nature of the incident has triggered widespread concern and confusion among everyone connected to the school.
