Two-Year-Old Critical After Attacked By Stray Dog In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A two-year-old girl is battling for life at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, after she was seriously injured on Friday evening in a stray dog attack in the Nayapura area, officials said.

The girl, Misty, was playing near a tap outside her home around 6 p.m. when a street dog attacked her, according to her family.

“The canine bit her leg, arm, and inflicted deep wounds on her face, lips, and jaw,” her uncle, Bhavesh, told ETV Bharat. “The dog grabbed the girl's mouth and began pulling her away, trying to carry her off,” he added.

Hearing her screams, neighbours and family rushed to the scene while her aunt hit the dog with a stick, causing it to release her and run away, according to Bhavesh.

Misty was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where she received first aid. Due to the severity of her injuries, doctors informed the family that she will require plastic surgery once she stabilises.