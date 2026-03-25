ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Defuses Two World War-Era Bombs In Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum

Ghatshila: Two World War-era American bombs found in the Subarnarekha River near Panipara village under Bahragora police station limits in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district were successfully defused by a special Indian Army team on Wednesday.

The first bomb was discovered around 10 days ago, while the second was found two days ago. A specialised Army team had been camping in Bahragora for the past three days to carry out the defusing operation.

Joint Operation With Police Support

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, the Jharkhand Police and the West Bengal Police. Before the process began, a 1.5-km area was declared a 'no-movement zone'. All residents within a 1 km radius were safely evacuated with the help of Jharkhand and Bengal Police.

The Army's special team dug a 15 ft-deep pit in the ground and placed the bomb inside it. The pit was then covered with sandbags. Wires were laid up to 1 km away, and the bombs were defused remotely. Before the operation, Army drones surveyed the entire 1 km radius area to ensure no one was present within it. Local residents, including farm workers, were evicted from the fields.

The bombs were defused separately. The second bomb was neutralised 30 minutes after the first. A loud explosion occurred during the defusing, with black-and-white smoke rising into the sky. The blast created a deep crater on site.