Two Workers Injured In Factory Fire At UP's Ghaziabad

The fire was caused by a leak in the factory's boiler which was under maintenance. The workers have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters engaged in extinguishing the blaze at the factory (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two workers sustained critical burn injuries after the boiler of a factory leaked and caused a fire at ​​Ghaziabad's Modinagar police station area.

Locals began extinguishing the fire and informed the fire department. A few moments later, firefighters arrived at the scene, rescued the trapped workers, and sent them to the hospital for treatment. After approximately an hour, the fire department brought the fire under control.

Police said the two injured workers are from Bihar. They were identified as Arvind from Samastipur and Jagdeep from Begusarai. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Modinagar for treatment. Arvind suffered severe burns in the fire and was referred to Meerut from the private hospital in Modinagar.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, Fire Station Modinagar received information at 4:17 pm that a fire had broken out in a factory located in the Sikheda Road Industrial Area. "Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, along with a fire safety officer. The fire had spread near the factory's boiler," he said.

Rahul further explained that after approximately an hour, fire department teams brought the fire under control. Maintenance work was underway on the boiler, where the two workers were engaged. A leak in the boiler caused a sudden fire, which quickly spread to the entire floor. The fire department is currently investigating whether the factory had adequate fire safety measures in place, he said.

