Two Workers Injured In Factory Fire At UP's Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two workers sustained critical burn injuries after the boiler of a factory leaked and caused a fire at ​​Ghaziabad's Modinagar police station area.

Locals began extinguishing the fire and informed the fire department. A few moments later, firefighters arrived at the scene, rescued the trapped workers, and sent them to the hospital for treatment. After approximately an hour, the fire department brought the fire under control.

Police said the two injured workers are from Bihar. They were identified as Arvind from Samastipur and Jagdeep from Begusarai. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Modinagar for treatment. Arvind suffered severe burns in the fire and was referred to Meerut from the private hospital in Modinagar.