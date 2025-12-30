ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed, Three Injured As Crane Topples At Steel Bar Unit In Himachal Pradesh’s Gagret

Una: An accident occurred at a steel bar (rebar) manufacturing unit in the Gagret industrial area of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. Two workers died and three others were seriously injured.

The incident has raised questions about industrial safety arrangements at the unit, and the management's responsibility towards worker safety.

The accident occurred when a crane at the steel bar unit that was lifting scrap material suddenly toppled, causing the heavy scrap to fall on the workers below. Five labourers were seriously injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Gagret, where doctors declared two dead.

In a press statement, Gagret's Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Pankaj Parashar said that in an accident at an industrial unit in Gagret’s industrial area, five workers were injured and brought to the hospital, of whom two were declared dead on arrival, while three seriously injured workers were referred after primary treatment. He added that complete information related to the incident has been shared with the police.