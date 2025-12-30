Two Workers Killed, Three Injured As Crane Topples At Steel Bar Unit In Himachal Pradesh’s Gagret
A crane collapsed while lifting scrap at the factory in Gagret's industrial area, killing two workers and seriously injuring three others.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST
Una: An accident occurred at a steel bar (rebar) manufacturing unit in the Gagret industrial area of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. Two workers died and three others were seriously injured.
The incident has raised questions about industrial safety arrangements at the unit, and the management's responsibility towards worker safety.
The accident occurred when a crane at the steel bar unit that was lifting scrap material suddenly toppled, causing the heavy scrap to fall on the workers below. Five labourers were seriously injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Gagret, where doctors declared two dead.
In a press statement, Gagret's Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Pankaj Parashar said that in an accident at an industrial unit in Gagret’s industrial area, five workers were injured and brought to the hospital, of whom two were declared dead on arrival, while three seriously injured workers were referred after primary treatment. He added that complete information related to the incident has been shared with the police.
The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Mushahar of West Champaran district and Munna Kumar of Rohtas district in Bihar. The injured are Ravi from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Bhag Singh from Hoshiarpur (Punjab), and Baljit Singh from Una (Himachal Pradesh). After they were administered first aid, all three were referred to the Regional Hospital, Una. Their condition remains critical.
Panic gripped the industrial area after the mishap. Once notified, the administration and police rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital, and began their investigation.
After Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav reached the spot, the Gagret police launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The exact reason for the crane toppling, whether due to a technical fault or negligence, remains under investigation. Police are questioning industry management and workers, and examining compliance with safety norms.
Also Read: