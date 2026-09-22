ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed In Fire At Tyre Oil Factory In Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur: Two workers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a tyre oil factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat on Monday evening, officials said. The workers were on a nearly 30-ft-high tank when the fire erupted. Trapped by the flames, they fell to the ground. Four other workers and the driver of a tanker, in which the extracted oil is put, managed to escape, the officials said.

The factory, which has been operating for around five years, used to make tyre oil by processing discarded tyres at high temperatures in a sealed, oxygen-free chamber.

The fire broke out around 5.30 pm, when six workers were loading tyres into a tank at the Om JVRD factory near Jariha village in Gajner, about 44 km from the district headquarters, the officials said.