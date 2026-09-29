ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed, Five Injured After Pole Touches 11kV Line In Jashpur

Jashpur: Two workers were killed and five others injured after an iron electricity pole came into contact with an overhead 11kV high-tension line during pole-shifting work in Pakargaon village under Pathalgaon police station limits on Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. in front of Goodluck Petrol Pump, where workers were using a tractor to install a new iron pole in place of an old one. As the pole was being raised, it touched the overhead power line, causing electricity to flow through the entire structure and electrocuting workers at the site.

The deceased have been identified as Alekh Bhagat and Taman Dhruv. Both reportedly died at the spot.

Two other workers, identified as Tribhuvan Dhruv and Lochan Manjhi, suffered serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital. Three other workers who were exposed to the electric current are reported to be in stable condition.

After the accident, local residents alerted the police, Dial-112 and emergency ambulance services. The injured workers were taken to the civil hospital with the help of police and residents.

One injured worker claimed that they had been told the power line had been disconnected and that there was no danger while they were working.

Another worker alleged that the team had asked for the required permit but that it had not been obtained. He said the electric current also spread to the tractor during the incident.

The injured workers said that a lineman at the site had told them that the necessary permit had been obtained and that the electricity supply was switched off. However, K.K. Deshmukh, Assistant Engineer, Pathalgaon, said the electricity department had not received any information or request for a permit.