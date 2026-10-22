ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed After Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire At Jewellery Factory In Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least two workers died of suffocation, and four others were hospitalised in critical condition on Thursday after a gas cylinder explosion sparked a massive fire at a gold Jewellery factory in Jaipur, Rajasthan, police said.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion at the factory in Sitapura Industrial Area of the Pink City, causing panic in the surrounding areas, officials said. Teams from the Sanganer Sadar police station and fire department rushed to the site and began efforts to extinguish the fire upon receiving the information.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCP), Jaipur South, Lalit Sharma, said two workers died due to suffocation from the fire and smoke after flames spread in the incident. "Four other workers were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in critical condition, where they are currently undergoing treatment," he said.

The ADCP said two deceased victims were migrant labourers from the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “Their bodies have been placed in the hospital mortuary, and their families have been informed. The remains will be handed over to the families once the post-mortem examination is completed,” he said.

Sharma said that the initial probe suggests that the fire was caused by an explosion in a gas cylinder at the factory. “A detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident. Things will be clear once the probe is complete,” he said.