Two Workers Go Missing After Falling Into Sewage Treatment Plant In Bengaluru, NDRF Launches Search
Bijresh (29) from Tamil Nadu and Akhilesh (30) from Bihar accidentally fell into the 40-foot-deep sewerage treatment plant around 5 pm on Thursday
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The search operation has been intensified for two workers who accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage treatment plant (STP) near Belagere under Varthur police station limits.
Bijresh (29) from Tamil Nadu and Akhilesh (30) from Bihar went missing around 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, Karthik, who had fallen into the tank, was rescued by other workers and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
As soon as the information came, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the scene. A case has been registered at the Varthur police station.
The rescue operation is being severely hampered due to poisonous gas filling the drainage tank and high water pressure. Officials have been instructed to complete the operation quickly and evacuate the workers. The rescue teams are now filling the tank with oxygen to remove the toxic gas inside. "As soon as the oxygen is filled, the NDRF crew will enter the tank and continue the search," an NDRF official said.
Senior officials from the water board are stationed at the site with all necessary medical facilities.
Probe ordered
BWSSB Chairperson N Manjula said a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those guilty of negligence.
A committee of senior officials headed by Chief Engineer K.N. Rajiv, Additional Chief Engineer K.S. Renukumar, and Deputy Chief Engineer D S Vinuta has been formed to conduct an investigation. Majunal said the panel has been asked to submit a report by noon tomorrow.