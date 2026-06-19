ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Go Missing After Falling Into Sewage Treatment Plant In Bengaluru, NDRF Launches Search

Bijresh (29) from Tamil Nadu and Akhilesh (30) from Bihar accidentally fell into the 40-foot-deep sewerage treatment plant around 5 pm on Thursday

Two workers Go Missing After Falling Into Sewage Treatment Plant In Bengaluru, NDRF Launches Search
Rescue teams at the BWSSB's Sewerage Treatment Plant in which two workers fell on June 18. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The search operation has been intensified for two workers who accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage treatment plant (STP) near Belagere under Varthur police station limits.

Bijresh (29) from Tamil Nadu and Akhilesh (30) from Bihar went missing around 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, Karthik, who had fallen into the tank, was rescued by other workers and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As soon as the information came, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the scene. A case has been registered at the Varthur police station.

BWSSB
BWSSB's Sewerage Treatment Plant (ETV Bharat)

The rescue operation is being severely hampered due to poisonous gas filling the drainage tank and high water pressure. Officials have been instructed to complete the operation quickly and evacuate the workers. The rescue teams are now filling the tank with oxygen to remove the toxic gas inside. "As soon as the oxygen is filled, the NDRF crew will enter the tank and continue the search," an NDRF official said.

Senior officials from the water board are stationed at the site with all necessary medical facilities.

Probe ordered

BWSSB Chairperson N Manjula said a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those guilty of negligence.

A committee of senior officials headed by Chief Engineer K.N. Rajiv, Additional Chief Engineer K.S. Renukumar, and Deputy Chief Engineer D S Vinuta has been formed to conduct an investigation. Majunal said the panel has been asked to submit a report by noon tomorrow.

TAGGED:

TWO WORKERS FELL INTO STP
BWSSB BENGALURU
TWO WORKERS GO MISSING
KARNATAKA SEWAGE
TWO WORKERS FALL INTO STP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.