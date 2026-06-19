ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Go Missing After Falling Into Sewage Treatment Plant In Bengaluru, NDRF Launches Search

Rescue teams at the BWSSB's Sewerage Treatment Plant in which two workers fell on June 18. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The search operation has been intensified for two workers who accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sewage treatment plant (STP) near Belagere under Varthur police station limits.

Bijresh (29) from Tamil Nadu and Akhilesh (30) from Bihar went missing around 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, Karthik, who had fallen into the tank, was rescued by other workers and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As soon as the information came, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the scene. A case has been registered at the Varthur police station.