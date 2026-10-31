ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers From Odisha Die Of Suffocation At Karnataka's Karwar Port, Another In Serious Condition

Two persons died while unloading the fish from the boat at Mudga Port ( ETV Bharat )

Uttara Kannada: Two workers from Odisha died due to suffocation while unloading fish from a boat's cold storage at the Mudga fishing port in Karwar taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Saturday morning. A third worker also fallen seriously ill.

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya said the incident occurred due to hydrogen sulphate gas. Around 6.30 AM, a fishing boat named 'Mukambika' docked at the Mudga port. According to sources, the tragedy unfolded when the workers entered the boat's storage tank to unload the fish.

The deceased have been identified as Purandara Bisara (21) and Akash Naik (24), both hailing from Odisha. Another person, Lalindra Dhruva (41), is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Sachin Krishna Kharvi, a resident of Belakeri in Ankola, immediately rushed the three men who had fallen ill to KRIMS Multi-Specialty Hospital in Karwar.

However, two of them died during treatment. Sources indicate that Lalindra Dhruva remains in critical condition in the ICU. Personnel from Karwar Rural Police Station have launched an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya stated that the persons had set out for fishing on October 29 and returned today with their catch.

Two persons died while unloading the fish from the boat. Initially, one person lost consciousness and collapsed; another person, who attempted to rescue him, also lost consciousness and died. A third person was also affected and has been admitted to CRIMS Hospital. An inspection by the NDRF revealed that the incident was caused by hydrogen sulphate gas.

The catch included a type of fish known as 'Chaman,' which decomposes rapidly within a single day. The fishermen had been at sea for two to three days. As the fish decomposed, it released hydrogen sulphate gas. Two boats were inspected, and the gas was detected at levels exceeding safe limits. It has been determined that these conditions led to the fatalities.