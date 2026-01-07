ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Die At Textile Factory In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: Two workers, engaged in a textile factory near Rajsinghpura on the Chittorgarh-Jaipur National Highway in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, were found dead near a boiler.

Police said, the workers were rushed to a hospital from the spot near the factory's boiler and both of them died during treatment. Family members and other workers suspect the workers either died after inhaling toxic gas or electric shock.

Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav said Gajanand Gadri (25), son of Ramchandra, from Jidras, Asind, and Kamlesh Gurjar (24), son of Jivraj Gurjar, were found unconscious near the boiler at the textile factory near Rajsinghpura in the Mandal police station area on Wednesday. "Police and administrative officials arrived at the spot and, with the help of other workers, took them to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara where they died during treatment," he said.

After the incident, several factory workers and villagers gathered outside the hospital mortuary to protest. They accused the factory management of neglecting safety standards, stating that untrained staff were forced to operate a sensitive equipment like the boiler.