ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Die Of Suspected Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Two labourers died of suspected suffocation after entering a newly constructed septic tank to clean it in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. The tank had reportedly remained sealed for nearly a month, and preliminary investigations suggest that the workers lost consciousness due to toxic gases and a lack of oxygen inside the tank.

The incident took place at Sadariadih village under the Baghmara police station area. The region is known for recurring issues of toxic gas leaks, underground fires, and land subsidence because of nearby coal mining operations.

According to local residents, the septic tank was opened for the first time on Thursday after about a month. The two workers entered the approximately 10-foot-deep tank to clean it but soon were unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. They were admitted in the Baghmara Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

The incident has triggered grief across the village, while police have launched an investigation. Baghmara Circle Officer Girjanand Kisku also visited the hospital following the incident. The deceased have been identified as Dilip Mahto, a resident of Sadariadih, and Rajesh Mahto, a resident of Andhari village in Mahuda police station limits.