Two Workers Die Of Suspected Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Jharkhand's Dhanbad
According to local residents, the septic tank was opened for the first time on Thursday after about a month.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Dhanbad: Two labourers died of suspected suffocation after entering a newly constructed septic tank to clean it in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. The tank had reportedly remained sealed for nearly a month, and preliminary investigations suggest that the workers lost consciousness due to toxic gases and a lack of oxygen inside the tank.
The incident took place at Sadariadih village under the Baghmara police station area. The region is known for recurring issues of toxic gas leaks, underground fires, and land subsidence because of nearby coal mining operations.
According to local residents, the septic tank was opened for the first time on Thursday after about a month. The two workers entered the approximately 10-foot-deep tank to clean it but soon were unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. They were admitted in the Baghmara Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.
The incident has triggered grief across the village, while police have launched an investigation. Baghmara Circle Officer Girjanand Kisku also visited the hospital following the incident. The deceased have been identified as Dilip Mahto, a resident of Sadariadih, and Rajesh Mahto, a resident of Andhari village in Mahuda police station limits.
Police reached the hospital and took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicate that the deaths were caused by exposure to toxic gases and oxygen deficiency inside the septic tank. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.
Local residents blamed Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for failing to address long-standing environmental hazards in the area. According to villagers, thousands of people living in Kesargarh, Sadariadih and other villages near the BCCL Block-II project are constantly exposed to toxic gas leaks, underground fires, and land subsidence. They alleged that the company has not taken adequate steps to relocate affected families despite the persistent risks.
Dr Jyoti Lal, in-charge of the Baghmara Community Health Centre, said the workers died due to suffocation caused by toxic gases inside the tank. Lakhindra Mahto, husband of the Kesargarh Panchayat head, said the tragedy highlights the dangers faced daily by residents living in the mining belt. He alleged that despite repeated concerns, BCCL has failed to rehabilitate people living in the affected areas.
He said the district administration would write to the General Manager of BCCL regarding measures to improve public safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Read More: