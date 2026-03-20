Telangana: Two Women Rescued, Days After Being Lured With The promise Of Marriage And Trafficked
The women from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district had gone to Mancherial in search of livelihood, where they were tricked with promises of “good marriage alliances".
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bejjur: A disturbing case has come to light in Bejjur mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana, raising serious suspicions of women being trafficked under the pretext of marriage. The incident has created widespread concern among locals, with allegations that brokers are targeting poor women and sending them to other states.
According to police sources, two women from the mandal had gone to Mancherial in search of livelihood. There, they came into contact with individuals from Mancherial and Sironcha in Maharashtra. Gaining their trust with promises of “good marriage alliances", the accused allegedly took control of the women’s mobile phones and transported them to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
After losing contact with the women for several days, worried family members approached the police. Acting swiftly, officials registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation. During the probe, it was revealed that the women had been married off to individuals in those states.
Police teams traced their whereabouts and, 2-3 days ago, brought them back safely to their native village, reuniting them with their families.
Locals allege that such incidents are not isolated and suspect the involvement of brokers operating both within the village and in nearby towns, exploiting poverty to traffic women with the promise of marriage.
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