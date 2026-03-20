ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Two Women Rescued, Days After Being Lured With The promise Of Marriage And Trafficked

Bejjur: A disturbing case has come to light in Bejjur mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana, raising serious suspicions of women being trafficked under the pretext of marriage. The incident has created widespread concern among locals, with allegations that brokers are targeting poor women and sending them to other states.

According to police sources, two women from the mandal had gone to Mancherial in search of livelihood. There, they came into contact with individuals from Mancherial and Sironcha in Maharashtra. Gaining their trust with promises of “good marriage alliances", the accused allegedly took control of the women’s mobile phones and transported them to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

After losing contact with the women for several days, worried family members approached the police. Acting swiftly, officials registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation. During the probe, it was revealed that the women had been married off to individuals in those states.