Two Women Militants Arrested In Manipur
The arrests were made in Imphal West and East districts on Sunday.
By PTI
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Imphal: Security forces have arrested two women militants belonging to different banned outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion in Manipur, police said on Monday.
The arrests were made in Imphal West and East districts on Sunday, a police statement said.
Twenty-nine-year-old Sanasam Ongbi Santikumari Devi, an insurgent of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng) outfit, was nabbed from the Nongpok Ingkhol area in Imphal East district.
Another woman militant, identified as Mutum Joshika Chanu (19), of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) outfit, was apprehended from her residence at Lamdeng in Imphal West district, it added.
Also read: