ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Killed, Five Injured As Tempo Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

Jammu: Two women were killed and five others were injured after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Doda-Mohalla road near Jatheli area of Tehsil Mohalla of the district. According to locals, the vehicle bearing registration number JK06B-8096, skidded off the road and fell deep inside a gorge. "Two people died on the spot whereas five others were injured and two of them were critical," said a local. The vehicle in the accident was completely wrecked as seen in the visuals of the mishap.

The vehicle was carrying six members of a family from Doda to Jatheli and as the road was slippery due to continuous rain, the driver lost control and fell into a deep gorge.