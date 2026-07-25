Two Women Killed, Five Injured As Tempo Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
The accident occurred on the Doda-Mohalla road when the driver lost control over the vehicle amid slippery road conditions due to wet weather.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Jammu: Two women were killed and five others were injured after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday.
The accident occurred on Doda-Mohalla road near Jatheli area of Tehsil Mohalla of the district. According to locals, the vehicle bearing registration number JK06B-8096, skidded off the road and fell deep inside a gorge. "Two people died on the spot whereas five others were injured and two of them were critical," said a local. The vehicle in the accident was completely wrecked as seen in the visuals of the mishap.
Doda, Jammu and Kashmir: A tempo accident on Jatheli Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district left two people dead and five others injured. The vehicle, travelling from Doda to Jatheli village, reportedly lost control due to slippery roads caused by continuous rainfall. Police… pic.twitter.com/2Cay4nlk4j— IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026
The vehicle was carrying six members of a family from Doda to Jatheli and as the road was slippery due to continuous rain, the driver lost control and fell into a deep gorge.
Immediately after the accident locals rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured and dead. In the meantime ambulances from GMC Doda and another from a local NGO reached the spot and shifted the injured to GMC Doda.
Medical Superintendent of the Associated Hospital of GMC Doda confirmed that they received two bodies and five injured were also brought to the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Asha Devi, 30, wife of Ajay Sharma and Minakshi Devi, 29, wife of Shiv Kumar, both residents of Jatheli whereas the injured have been identified as Shiv Kumar, 35, son of Bharat Bhushan, who has been referred to GMC Jammu, Shavinesh, 3, son of Shiv Kumar, Trashan, 2, son of Ajay Sharma, Ajay Sharma, 33, son of Bharat Bhushan, all residents of Jatheli and Nasib Singh, 35, son of Rajinder Singh (driver), a resident of Dungroo.
With profound grief & deep sorrow that I learned about the tragic road accident in Doda, where a tempo traveller skidded off the road, claiming two precious lives & leaving several others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.— Ravinder Raina (@RavinderRaina) July 25, 2026
ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3lIgPTdaW
BJP leader and former President of the party's J&K unit, Ravinder Raina expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, Raina wrote, "With profound grief & deep sorrow that I learned about the tragic road accident in Doda, where a tempo traveller skidded off the road, claiming two precious lives & leaving several others injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families".
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