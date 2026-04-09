Two Pilgrims Killed, Over 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur
The pilgrims were returning home after visiting Varanasi and Nepal when the accident occurred in the Nandganj area.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Ghazipur: Two women pilgrims are dead, and 20 have been injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on Thursday. The accident took place when a bus carrying pilgrims lost control and overturned after hitting a divider near Naisare village in the Nandganj police station area.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the bus was carrying around 50 pilgrims at the time of the accident. One woman died on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
More than 20 injured passengers were rushed to the Maharshi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities have deployed an additional team of doctors to ensure prompt medical care for the victims. Officials stated that the condition of all the injured is stable.
Authorities are in the process of identifying the victims and collecting details of their whereabouts back home. Preliminary information shows that all the passengers were residents of Jalgaon and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra.
The pilgrims were returning home after visiting Varanasi and Nepal when the accident occurred in the Nandganj area. After receiving information about the incident, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dinesh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Pandey, and other officials visited the scene and later the hospital to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.
Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.
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