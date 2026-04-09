ETV Bharat / state

Two Pilgrims Killed, Over 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur

Ghazipur: Two women pilgrims are dead, and 20 have been injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on Thursday. The accident took place when a bus carrying pilgrims lost control and overturned after hitting a divider near Naisare village in the Nandganj police station area.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rakesh Kumar Mishra, the bus was carrying around 50 pilgrims at the time of the accident. One woman died on the spot, while another succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

More than 20 injured passengers were rushed to the Maharshi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities have deployed an additional team of doctors to ensure prompt medical care for the victims. Officials stated that the condition of all the injured is stable.