Two Women From West Bengal Conquer World's Second-Highest Motorable Pass

Sunita Bagdi, a doctor, and Munna Pal, a teacher, had no prior experience of travelling through mountains in motorbikes but successfully rode to Umling La.

Dr Sunita Bagdi and Munna Pal were felicitated on Saturday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
Bankura: Two women from West Bengal's Bankura district rode all the way to the Umling La Pass in Ladakh in bikes, successfully conquering the world's second-highest motorable pass at a breathtaking altitude of 19,024 feet.

The achievers are Dr Sunita Bagdi, a medical practitioner at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, and Munna Pal, a teacher at Bankura Mission Girls High School. They started their bike journey from Bankura with the call to 'get blood tested before marriage and build a thalassemia-free society', a slogan for premarital genetic screening to prevent inheritance of thalassemia.

Bankura Exploration Nature Academy felicitating the two women (ETV Bharat)

The two are among four members of Bankura Exploration Nature Academy, who started the journey from their hometown on bikes on October 3. Apart from Bagdi and Pal, the others were Sukanta Pal, a government school teacher and businessman Sheikh Alimuddin.

They reached Umling La in Ladakh on October 16 afternoon via Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. After conquering Umling La, they returned to Bankura on October 24, after a 14-day long bike journey.

On Saturday, the four bikers were felicitated by the Bankura Exploration Nature Academy at a private lodge in the city. The programme was attended by Panchanan Kundu, principal of Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, Sujoy Tung, IC of Sadar Police Station, vice president of Bankura Voluntary Blood Donors Association and prominent people of the area along with the president and secretary of the organisation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Munna Pal said, "This is a great achievement for us. Sunita and I, are the first women from West Bengal to conquer Umling La. We are very proud of our achievement. Nothing is impossible if you have courage and belief in yourself. I myself didn't believe that I can conquer Umling La with a 150 cc scooty. But I did it. Our journey was to advocate for a thalassemia-free society."

Dr Sunita Bagdi said, "A long-cherished dream has come true. I have always been impressed to see people going to Ladakh by bike on social media. We are probably the first Bengali women to reach Siachen Base Camp and Umling La and I'm feeling very excited about it. We had two motives, firstly, to emphasise thalassemia testing before marriage and to build a thalassemia-free society and secondly, stress on safe drive save live."

Sheikh Alimuddin, who was the team leader said, "None of our team members had any experience of riding a bike in the mountains before. The whole thing was a challenge for me. The weather was also quite unfavourable. Despite this, no one had to use any medicine during this trip. Four of us, including two female members, successfully conquered Umling La and Siachen Base Camp and returned safely."

