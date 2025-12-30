ETV Bharat / state

Two Women From Telangana Die In Road Accident In US

Hyderabad: Even death could not separate two childhood friends from Telangana, who lost their lives in a road accident in the United States. The victims, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, both aged 24 and natives of Mahabubabad district, died in a car accident in Bishop City, California, at around 3 am (IST) on Monday, while they were on a tour, according to information received by their family members.

"They were classmates in school, during their BTech and later during their Master’s studies in the US," Meghana’s cousin Mani Kumar told PTI. After completing engineering from a private college in Hyderabad, the two went to the US in 2022 and completed their MS degrees there, he said, adding that they were currently looking for jobs.

According to him, friends in the US informed the families about the accident. BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra expressed grief over the deaths. He spoke to the parents of the deceased and assured them that he would take up the matter with the concerned officials to facilitate the return of the mortal remains, according to a press release.