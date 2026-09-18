ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Die After Health Deteriorates Following C-Sections at Bundi Hospital

Bundi: The deaths of two women in Kota after their health deteriorated following cesarean deliveries at the Janana Hospital of Bundi District Hospital have triggered concern in the medical administration. Following the incident, authorities have temporarily sealed the hospital’s operation theatre (OT) and begun preparations for disinfection. District Collector Harphool Singh Yadav has sought a detailed report from the medical administration.

Additional District Collector HD Singh Janana visited the hospital on Friday and conducted a detailed inspection of the OT and other facilities. She sought information on the entire sequence of events, from the women’s admission and surgeries to their treatment and referral to Kota.

The ADM also sought details from medical officers about all aspects of the incident and issued necessary directions. PMO Dr ML Meena, Deputy Controller Dr Govind Gupta, surgeon Amar Sharma, other doctors and hospital staff were present during the inspection.

ADM HD Singh said an investigation is underway into the deterioration in the health of the women. A detailed report has been sought from the PMO, and further action will be taken after the findings are received.

The administration is also examining records related to the surgeries and treatment provided at the hospital. The opinions of medical specialists are being sought as part of the investigation.