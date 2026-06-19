ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Allegedly Killed By Husbands In Separate Karnataka Incidents; Dowry Harassment, Suspicion Under Probe

Kolar: Two women were allegedly murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in Karnataka's Kolar district. The police suspect alleged dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

In the first incident, 24-year-old Sahana was allegedly murdered by her husband, Manjunath, in Hasala village. According to police and the victim's family, the couple had been married for five years and had two sons. Sahana had allegedly been subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband, who was demanding an additional dowry of Rs 10 lakh.

On the day of the incident, Sahana was reportedly speaking to her family over a video call and was crying while narrating the harassment she had been facing. During the call, an argument allegedly broke out between the couple. Police said Manjunath allegedly attacked Sahana with a pressure cooker on the head. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

After receiving information, the Kolar Rural Police reached the scene and began an investigation. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a murder case was registered. Police later arrested Manjunath, who had initially absconded.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman, Yogini, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Ganesh, in Byalahalli village under Kaiwara Hobli in Chintamani taluk. According to police, Ganesh later surrendered before the Malur Police.