Two Women Allegedly Killed By Husbands In Separate Karnataka Incidents; Dowry Harassment, Suspicion Under Probe
After receiving information, the Kolar Rural Police reached the scene and began an investigation.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Kolar: Two women were allegedly murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in Karnataka's Kolar district. The police suspect alleged dowry harassment and domestic abuse.
In the first incident, 24-year-old Sahana was allegedly murdered by her husband, Manjunath, in Hasala village. According to police and the victim's family, the couple had been married for five years and had two sons. Sahana had allegedly been subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband, who was demanding an additional dowry of Rs 10 lakh.
On the day of the incident, Sahana was reportedly speaking to her family over a video call and was crying while narrating the harassment she had been facing. During the call, an argument allegedly broke out between the couple. Police said Manjunath allegedly attacked Sahana with a pressure cooker on the head. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.
After receiving information, the Kolar Rural Police reached the scene and began an investigation. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a murder case was registered. Police later arrested Manjunath, who had initially absconded.
In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman, Yogini, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Ganesh, in Byalahalli village under Kaiwara Hobli in Chintamani taluk. According to police, Ganesh later surrendered before the Malur Police.
Yogini and Ganesh had married three years ago after an inter-caste love marriage and were parents to a two-year-old daughter. The victim's family has alleged that Ganesh frequently harassed Yogini over dowry, was addicted to alcohol and marijuana, and often suspected her, and there was domestic dispute.
"Our daughter married him out of love despite belonging to different communities. There were frequent quarrels between them, and we had tried to resolve the disputes several times. He was addicted to alcohol and ganja. He also demanded dowry. We even gave him a new motorcycle and money after marriage, but his demands never stopped," the victim's parents alleged.
They further said that Ganesh forcibly took Yogini from her workplace before killing her. "After murdering our daughter, he called and told us, 'I have killed your daughter. Come and take the body.' Initially, we did not believe him. Later, the police informed us. When we reached the spot, she was lying in a pool of blood," they said.
Confirming the incident, Tahsildar Roopa M.V. said authorities had received information about Yogini's death from the police. "The couple had married after a love relationship a few years ago. The woman's parents have alleged that she was subjected to harassment by her husband. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination, and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law," she said.
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