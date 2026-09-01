ETV Bharat / state

2 Women Allegedly Denied Entry At Mumbai Civic Hospital Over Burqa; Video Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Mumbai: A video that went viral on social media shows two women wearing burqas being allegedly stopped from entering the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Cooper Hospital in the city, leading to an argument with security personnel.

According to the undated video that surfaced on social media on Monday, an advocate, Zahra Shaikh, and her friend were allegedly stopped at the hospital entrance while visiting a relative.

In the video, Shaikh can be seen strongly objecting to the alleged demand that she remove her burqa before being allowed to enter the hospital premises. She questioned the move by security personnel, arguing it infringed upon her dignity, privacy and constitutional right to religious freedom.

A man accompanying the lawyer recorded the incident, which was subsequently circulated widely on social media. Security personnel reportedly cited precautionary measures and concerns over child theft as reasons for verifying the identities of visitors at the hospital gates.