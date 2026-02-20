ETV Bharat / state

Two Women, 4-Yr-Old Girl Die In 'Firecracker' Explosion At House In Cuttack

Cuttack: Three members of a family, including two women and a four-year-old girl died in an explosion in their house in Mahajanpur area under Jagatpur police station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, police said.

The three were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital with critical burn injuries and died during treatment.

According to the police, the women were handling firecrackers and the child was in the next room when the explosion occurred. On information, a team from Jagatpur police station reached the spot. They rescued the trio and took them to the hospital, where the girl was put on ventilator. However, later all three succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhansubala Nayak, her daughter Pragya Nayak and Parvathi Nayak, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the incident took place and to verify whether firecrackers were illegally manufactured at the house.