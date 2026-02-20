Two Women, 4-Yr-Old Girl Die In 'Firecracker' Explosion At House In Cuttack
Jagatpur police said a probe is underway to determine the cause of explosion and whether firecrackers were being illegally manufactured at the house.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST|
Updated : February 20, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Cuttack: Three members of a family, including two women and a four-year-old girl died in an explosion in their house in Mahajanpur area under Jagatpur police station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, police said.
The three were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital with critical burn injuries and died during treatment.
According to the police, the women were handling firecrackers and the child was in the next room when the explosion occurred. On information, a team from Jagatpur police station reached the spot. They rescued the trio and took them to the hospital, where the girl was put on ventilator. However, later all three succumbed to their injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Sudhansubala Nayak, her daughter Pragya Nayak and Parvathi Nayak, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the incident took place and to verify whether firecrackers were illegally manufactured at the house.
Devendra Raut, a relative of the deceased, said, "I was on duty when my sister called me and said there was an explosion in the house. She told me that everyone was badly injured. I immediately returned home. My sister, sister-in-law and niece suffered 95 percent burns. I don't know how the explosion took place."
On January 28, a massive explosion took place in an illegal cracker warehouse in Nidhisahi area of Balipatna police station Bhubaneswar, leaving one dead and three others injured. The explosion was so powerful that the house was completely charred. Niali Fire Department and Balipatna Police reached the spot and the injured were admitted to the Niali Community Health Centre for treatment before shifting them to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
BJD chief Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) posts, " i am deeply saddened to learn about the firecracker explosion in jagatpur, cuttack, which resulted in the loss of two precious lives. i pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured.… pic.twitter.com/uPOjbFScfd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2026
Taking to his his handle former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Also Read