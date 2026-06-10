ETV Bharat / state

Two Weeks On, J&K Govt Orders Probe Into Gulmarg Gondola Technical Snag As Ropeway Remains Grounded

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a panel to probe the technical snag in the cable car project at Gulmarg that left about 300 tourists stranded mid-air and led to the suspension of the ropeway over two weeks ago.

The five-member panel led by chairperson Kashmir Power development corporation limited managing director Mehmood Ahmad Shah will investigate the technical failure that prompted a massive joint rescue operation by the army, police and civil administration to evacuate tourists hanging in cabins. The panel has been tasked to submit its report along with findings and recommendations to the J&K tourism department within 10 days.

Set up in 1998, the facility is split into two phases from Gulmarg to Kangdori bowl (first phase) at an elevation of 8,600 feet followed by the second phase running from Kongdoori to Apharwat Peak at an altitude of over 13,700 feet. Given its elevation, it has earned a reputation as Asia’s highest cable car project.

A rescuer evacuates a tourist from a cabin of Gulmarg Gondola after a technical snag (IANS)

After the incident on May 25, an official notification announced the suspension of the cable car service for tourists till June 8. The suspension has been effectively extended as the government has decided to resume the service only after the inquiry is over, according to a senior official.