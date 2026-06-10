Two Weeks On, J&K Govt Orders Probe Into Gulmarg Gondola Technical Snag As Ropeway Remains Grounded
A fortnight after a technical snag left over 300 tourists stranded in the cabins of the ropeway, the government has sought findings within 10 days.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a panel to probe the technical snag in the cable car project at Gulmarg that left about 300 tourists stranded mid-air and led to the suspension of the ropeway over two weeks ago.
The five-member panel led by chairperson Kashmir Power development corporation limited managing director Mehmood Ahmad Shah will investigate the technical failure that prompted a massive joint rescue operation by the army, police and civil administration to evacuate tourists hanging in cabins. The panel has been tasked to submit its report along with findings and recommendations to the J&K tourism department within 10 days.
Set up in 1998, the facility is split into two phases from Gulmarg to Kangdori bowl (first phase) at an elevation of 8,600 feet followed by the second phase running from Kongdoori to Apharwat Peak at an altitude of over 13,700 feet. Given its elevation, it has earned a reputation as Asia’s highest cable car project.
After the incident on May 25, an official notification announced the suspension of the cable car service for tourists till June 8. The suspension has been effectively extended as the government has decided to resume the service only after the inquiry is over, according to a senior official.
An order issued by Commissioner J&K general administration department M Raju said the probe committee will recommend corrective measures required for ensuring safe operation and restoration of the cable car system.
“It will (also recommend) long-term technical, operational, administrative and safety-related measures necessary to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future,” the order said.
Besides, the term of reference for the committee will be to review existing operational procedures, standard operating procedures (SOPs), maintenance protocols, inspection mechanisms and safety procedures governing the functioning of the cable car project.
Also, it will assess whether the prescribed procedures and protocols were being adhered to at the time of incident.
“To examine operational logs, fault indications, monitoring systems, alarms, inspection reports, maintenance records, and any other technical documentation relevant to the incident,” it said.
The panel will also fix responsibility for negligence or violations against any official or contractor associated with the functioning, operation, maintenance, supervision, or administration of the cable car/gondola system.
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