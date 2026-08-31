ETV Bharat / state

Two Wayanad Mountaineers Defy Age To Scale Mount Elbrus In Europe

Wayanad: Two senior mountaineers from Wayanad are proving that retirement is not meant for resting but for conquering new heights. At the age of 74 and 66 respectively, T J Mars and Muralidharan have successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe. Overcoming harsh blizzards and extreme cold, the duo unfurled India's tricolour at the summit.

The peak has a height of 5,642 metres above sea level. It is snow-clad with powerful blizzards blowing. The journey to the summit of Mount Elbrus, one of the world's most challenging mountaineering destinations, was far from easy.

However, the two friends from Wayanad took on the challenge. Mars and Muralidharan ultimately reached the roof of Europe to mark India’s 80th Independence Day. They raised the Indian national flag atop the snow-covered Elbrus, a rare moment blending patriotism and adventure in a single frame.

"It was a fantastic experience; one I had never had in my lifetime. At every spot we reached, the plan was to take photos and head back. We set out with the intention of taking a photo holding the Indian flag on August 15. The blizzard was so intense that one couldn't even see. It felt like traveling into space. Snow was blowing against us at a speed of 65 km per hour,” Mars told ETV Bharat.

"You couldn't even see the person standing next to you. I had only heard about blizzards before; experiencing one is beyond words. Moreover, there was an underlying fear of whether we could safely descend the distance we had climbed. We were connected to the person next to us only by a rope. All you could see was the feet of the person ahead and we placed our steps right where they placed theirs. While the cold was bearable, the blizzard kept us terrified," he added.