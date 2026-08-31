Two Wayanad Mountaineers Defy Age To Scale Mount Elbrus In Europe
Aged 74 and 66 respectively, T J Mars and Muralidharan have proved that no peak is out of reach till the spirit refuses to surrender.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Wayanad: Two senior mountaineers from Wayanad are proving that retirement is not meant for resting but for conquering new heights. At the age of 74 and 66 respectively, T J Mars and Muralidharan have successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe. Overcoming harsh blizzards and extreme cold, the duo unfurled India's tricolour at the summit.
The peak has a height of 5,642 metres above sea level. It is snow-clad with powerful blizzards blowing. The journey to the summit of Mount Elbrus, one of the world's most challenging mountaineering destinations, was far from easy.
However, the two friends from Wayanad took on the challenge. Mars and Muralidharan ultimately reached the roof of Europe to mark India’s 80th Independence Day. They raised the Indian national flag atop the snow-covered Elbrus, a rare moment blending patriotism and adventure in a single frame.
"It was a fantastic experience; one I had never had in my lifetime. At every spot we reached, the plan was to take photos and head back. We set out with the intention of taking a photo holding the Indian flag on August 15. The blizzard was so intense that one couldn't even see. It felt like traveling into space. Snow was blowing against us at a speed of 65 km per hour,” Mars told ETV Bharat.
"You couldn't even see the person standing next to you. I had only heard about blizzards before; experiencing one is beyond words. Moreover, there was an underlying fear of whether we could safely descend the distance we had climbed. We were connected to the person next to us only by a rope. All you could see was the feet of the person ahead and we placed our steps right where they placed theirs. While the cold was bearable, the blizzard kept us terrified," he added.
The friendship between Mars, a native of Kavumandam and Muralidharan of Kenichira goes back to 2021 and the two are united by a shared passion for mountains. Their first journey together was to the Everest Base Camp, followed later by Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. Each expedition served as a stepping stone for the next one culminating in the conquest of Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak.
"We first landed in Georgia and started our journey by road. We rented a room at a place called Truck Sol (Garabashi/Barrel Huts area) and climbed a 3,700-metre mountain the next day. The day after that, we climbed to an elevation of 3,800 metres and underwent snow-walking training. The trek to Mount Elbrus began the following day. The blizzard started hitting us from 5,100 metres onwards. From there, the climb was unique and entirely new. As we moved forward, the snowstorm intensified, but we successfully completed the mission," disclosed Muralidharan.
The two started climbing in 2021 and have completed around 130 big and small climbs since then. “Notable among them are Himalayan treks such as Yunam Peak, Sar Pass, Kheerganga, Annapurna Circuit, Goecha La, and Kashmir Great Lakes (KGL) along with Everest Base Camp, Sri Lanka's highest peak Mount Pedro and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Our goal now is to scale five more peaks," Muralidharan added.
Amid concerns about age limitations and doubts from those around them, their eyes are fixed on scaling more challenging peaks of Nepal. Mars and Muralidharan are proving that as age increases, the dreams also climb higher. Their journey sends a clear message: Even if the legs are tired, no peak is out of reach till the spirit refuses to surrender.
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